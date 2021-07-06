Sister Wives: Kody Brown absent from Janelle Brown’s vacation with their kids

Janelle Brown has been spending time with her kids on vacation, without her husband Kody Brown. Pic credit: TLC

Janelle Brown of Sister Wives is visiting her daughter, Maddie, along with her other kids, for a family vacation, but it seems one important person is missing: Kody Brown.

Janelle shared with her followers that she was leaving with some of her kids to visit Maddie, her husband Caleb, and their kids, Axel and Evie.

In a pic posted on Instagram, Janelle and her kids Garrison, Gabriel, and Savanah, smiled for a selfie before they boarded a plane to meet up with Maddie and her family.

Janelle enjoyed time with all of her kids except Logan

Janelle noted that the only child who would miss the trip is her eldest son, Logan. Janelle shares six children with her husband, Kody Brown: Logan, Maddie, Hunter, Garrison, Gabriel, and Savanah.

Also, curiously missing from the vacation pics was Janelle’s husband of 28 years, Kody Brown. Kody hasn’t appeared in many family pictures this year after a tumultuous season finale episode.

Earlier this spring, Kody snubbed his and Janelle’s eldest child, son Logan, for his 28th birthday. Kody was also absent from his and Christine’s daughter Ysabel’s 18th birthday celebration.

For Father’s Day this year, all but one of Kody’s family members snubbed him on his big day.

A few days later, Janelle shared some pics from her family’s time together.

On Janelle’s Strive Facebook page, she captioned a series of pics, “Some highlights from our vacation so far. [Gabe’s] catching a firefly for Axel on a lazy summer evening. Maddie and her babies, and playing tourist (Gabe in his best 4th of July outfit taking a picture).”

During their time with Maddie, who lives in North Carolina, the family traveled to Jamestown, Virginia to “play tourist.”

Another series of pics showed Janelle’s grandson, Axel, catching fireflies, a pic of Maddie and her kids on a porch swing, and even more pics in Williamsburg, Virginia, where they vacationed for the Fourth of July.

Janelle and her kids spent the Fourth of July in Williamsburg, Virginia

“Happy 4th of July! We had fun at Williamsburg today and just hanging out. Almost all of my kids with me, but sadly, missing Logan and Michelle today,” Janelle told her followers on Instagram.

Janelle might have needed time away from her newest home, an RV parked on the family’s property at Coyote Pass.

After Janelle’s rental home was listed for sale and quickly found a buyer, Janelle (and three of her kids living at home) had to find a new place to live.

With a crazy real estate market and not many rentals to come by, Janelle decided to call the RV home, at least until the family makes plans to build on Coyote Pass after their last move, which has been one of many.

Some Sister Wives fans don’t think the Browns will ever build on their property, which they purchased in 2018. Kody’s four wives — Meri, Janelle, Christine, and Robyn — are all living at least 15-20 minutes away from each other, in separate homes, spread around Flagstaff.

With all four of Kody Brown’s wives living separately, it’s hard to imagine the family will ever come back together as one again.

Sister Wives is currently on hiatus.