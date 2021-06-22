Sister Wives: Kody Brown only celebrated by one member of his family on Father’s Day

Most of Kody Brown’s family members snubbed him on Father’s Day. Pic credit: TLC

Sister Wives patriarch Kody Brown got snubbed on social media for Father’s Day except for one member of his family (and it wasn’t Robyn).

It seems as though Kody’s family members didn’t have him at the top of their lists when it came to posting on Father’s Day.

Kody didn’t get a Happy Father’s Day wish from any of his four wives nor 18 kids

With the exception of one family member, none of Kody’s wives nor kids acknowledged him for the holiday centered around dads.

Kody is a father, eighteen times over. He shares 15 biological children between his four wives Meri, Janelle, Christine, and Robyn, and adopted three of Robyn’s kids from a previous marriage.

Only one of his 18 kids celebrated him on the one day of the year aimed at paying tribute to fathers. Kody’s 13th child in birth order, Ysabel, didn’t directly wish her dad a happy Father’s Day, but shared a generic quote and two throwback pics.

On her Instagram stories, Ysabel shared a quote, wishing fathers of all types a Happy Father’s Day. She also included two pics of herself and dad, Kody.

The first pic showed Kody, visibly much younger, with his hand over his face as he stood against a kitchen sink, smiling. Ysabel also tagged her dad in the pic.

One of Ysabel’s Father’s Day pics in her IG stories. Pic credit: @ysabelpaigebrown/Instagram

Ysabel’s next pic showed Kody on his back on the ground, balancing a young Ysabel, as she stood on his hands.

Ysabel’s posts may come as a surprise after this season

Ysabel’s pics of Kody for Father’s Day may surprise some Sister Wives fans. During the season finale of the show, viewers watched as Kody refused to accompany Ysabel to her scoliosis surgery.

Fans of the show were outraged at Kody’s behavior, which caused Ysabel to leave, crying. Kody even suggested that Ysabel, 16 years old at the time, fly alone from Arizona to New Jersey for her surgery, further arousing anger from fans of the show.

Meri, Janelle, Christine and Robyn chose not to publicly celebrate their husband

None of Kody’s four wives acknowledged his fatherly duties on the one day devoted to celebrating dads. Kody’s second wife, Janelle, shared pics of her own biological father, but made no mention of Kody.

Kody and Janelle’s daughter, Maddie, shared a sweet tribute to her husband, Caleb, but again, no mention of her dad, Kody.

Meri and Christine remained mum when it came to Father’s Day posts. And Kody’s fourth wife, Robyn, hasn’t interacted on social media in months, so it’s not surprising that she opted not to celebrate her husband online.

Kody snubbed his family recently — are they repaying the favor?

It appears that Kody got slighted by almost his entire family on Father’s Day, which may not surprise some, given that he snubbed a few of his kids during important milestones recently.

The eldest of the Browns’ children, Logan, whom Kody shares with Janelle, turned 27 last month, but Kody was nowhere to be seen.

Ironically, Ysabel celebrated a birthday just last week, and once again, Kody was absent from all social media pics. Kody was, however, present in a rare pic for Ysabel’s high school graduation last month.

Ysabel shared throwback pics of herself and her dad for Father’s Day. Pic credit: @ysabelpaigebrown/Instagram

Kody and Christine’s other daughter, Aspyn, celebrated three years of marriage last week, and Kody was once more MIA.

Kody hasn’t interacted on social media since the end of the last season of Sister Wives. He was active on Twitter throughout the entire season, until the season finale episode on April 18, featuring the scene with Ysabel’s surgery.

Fans speculate that Kody avoided the inevitable backlash he knew was coming and avoided any social media interaction at all. The only activity Kody has had on social media has involved liking a tweet about guns.

After publicly snubbing his own children during their milestone occasions, it may not come as a surprise that they repaid the favor and ignored their dad on a day dedicated to his role.

Sister Wives is currently on hiatus.