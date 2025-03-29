Sister Wives’ Janelle Brown compared to Pamela Anderson and Marilyn Monroe in makeup-free selfie

Janelle Brown’s fans are in awe of her natural beauty.

The Sister Wives star went au naturel in a recent selfie, and her fresh-faced photo got tongues wagging.

Ahead of the weekend, Janelle posted her bare-faced image as she enjoyed a session in an infrared sauna.

Janelle looked radiant in the pic, sporting a slight smile with her hair pulled back in the rare “undone” photograph.

The 55-year-old reality TV star enjoyed the warmth and light at Kairos Float & Wellness Studio in Greenville, North Carolina.

In her caption, Janelle shared that a brief sauna session helped her reset after a stressful week.

“This week has been A LOT, and my stress levels have been extra. But I’ve discovered 30 minutes in the infrared sauna is like hitting the reset button,” she shared.

“I know there is science, but it feels like magic- helping me feel balanced again. Extra benefit – I sleep better,” she continued. “If you haven’t tried it, I highly recommend it!”

Janelle’s fans compare her to Pamela and Marilyn

Over 27,000 of Janelle’s 1.3 million Instagram followers liked the post, and in the comments section, she received a plethora of compliments—namely, for going makeup-free in the snap.

In fact, several fans and followers noticed a resemblance between Janelle and two famous blonde bombshells: Pamela Anderson and Marilyn Monroe.

“Call me crazy, but – Pamela Anderson has been going ‘au naturel’ lately, & y’all look very similar!! 👏😍,” wrote one of Janelle’s fans.

Janelle’s fans gushed over her natural beauty. Pic credit: @janellebrown117/Instagram

The commenter wasn’t the only one who saw the resemblance, either, with a second adding, “First thing I thought too.”

Several more Instagram users agreed that Janelle was channeling Pamela Anderson, who recently decided to go makeup-free for red-carpet events.

Another fan pointed out that when Janelle was younger, she also favored Marilyn Monroe.

Even those who didn’t point out a resemblance to Pamela or Marilyn gushed over Janelle’s beauty, expressing how “amazing” she looked in the photo.

Janelle is living her best life down south

Since splitting from Kody Brown, Janelle has a lot to keep her busy these days.

She has relocated to North Carolina, where she’s living with her daughter, Madison Brush, while they await construction of their new homes.

Janelle, Madison, and Madison’s husband, Caleb Brush, recently launched Taeda Farms, their family flower farm business.

On top of building a new home and running a new business, Janelle recently became a (biological) grandmother for the fourth time.

Madison and Caleb welcomed their fourth child, daughter Emilia Estelle Brush, earlier this month, whose name pays homage to Janelle’s late son, Garrison Brown.

Season 19 of Sister Wives returns to TLC on Sunday, April 20, at 10/9c.