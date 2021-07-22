Sister Wives: Is Robyn Brown pregnant with Kody Brown’s 19th child? Here’s why fans think she is

Sister Wives fans think Robyn Brown is pregnant with Kody Brown’s 19th child. Pic credit: TLC

Sister Wives fans are speculating that Robyn Brown is pregnant with husband Kody Brown’s 19th child, and say there are enough clues to prove she is.

Since this season ended and Robyn, 42, and Kody, 52, talked about having more children, fans of the show have wondered if Robyn is pregnant again.

Kody and Robyn Brown discussed more kids this season on Sister Wives

Kody, who said he’s been “spoiled with so many kids,” wasn’t completely on board with having more kids with Robyn, citing his climbing age and declining energy. But Robyn still had a feeling in her gut that she was destined to have more children.

Kody and Robyn share two biological children, Solomon, 9, and Ariella, 5. Kody legally adopted Robyn’s three children from her previous marriage, Dayton, 21, Aurora, 19, and Breanna, 17.

Rumors have circulated that Robyn was pregnant, but no one has been able to substantiate any proof.

Is Robyn Brown pregnant with Kody Brown’s 19th child?

Judging by several clues on social media and Robyn’s behavior, Sister Wives fans are saying that Kody’s fourth wife could quite possibly be carrying Kody’s 19th child.

One Sister Wives fan took to Reddit to create a thread titled, “Robyn is she pregnant?” and started a conversation about whether Robyn was expecting another child with Kody.

“She has been MIA. Meri and Christine are pretty active on social media and it appears they haven’t seen each other. In an interview last spring, Robyn made it sound like they were trying,” the Reddit user posted.

Robyn’s last social media interaction was April 18 of this year. She was live-tweeting about the episode when Christine proposed the family move back to Utah.

Did Robyn let it slip that she’s pregnant?

They continued, “She said she feels all her kids aren’t here yet. And Kody originally said he thinks no more kids. But then he said the possibility is there and adoption is never off the table. If they adopt after all Meri went through….”

A Sister Wives fan asked if Robyn Brown was pregnant on a Reddit thread. Pic credit: u/Responsible_Basil677/Reddit

One Sister Wives fan had an interesting theory about Robyn being pregnant and claimed that Robyn almost let it slip that she had three young children at home.

The fan commented, “I have this bizarre theory that she was pregnant during last season which is why she and Kody were so freaked out about covid (I was pregnant then as well, so I know the feeling); they used the whole “Sol/RSV” thing as a coverup.” This season on Sister Wives, Robyn and Kody were extra concerned about COVID-19 since their son, Solomon, suffered from RSV (Respiratory Syncytial Virus) as an infant.

One fan had a theory that Robyn was already pregnant last season. Pic credit: u/Responsible_Basil677/Reddit

They continued, “She may have wanted to keep it quiet because she’s older and was afraid of complications. And that would mean she now has a baby and wants to keep it under wraps because it’s going to be a storyline for next season.”

“Someone shared a video of her giving an interview to US Magazine earlier this year where she weirdly said “I have thr-…two little kids at home” as if she was about to say “three” but caught herself. I know, I know, this is a REALLY far out idea haha but it’s fun to speculate,” the commenter concluded.

Another Sister Wives fan felt that Robyn’s absence on social media was normal for the TLC star, but wouldn’t be surprised to hear the news that Robyn is pregnant.

Is Robyn Brown pregnant again? Pic credit: u/Responsible_Basil677/Reddit

Sister Wives fans wouldn’t be surprised if Robyn is pregnant

“Doesn’t she always go MIA in between seasons? As far as baby news, it wouldn’t be surprising. As long as she has kids at home there is less pressure on her to actually work for a living,” they commented.

Robyn had an interesting confession this season when she revealed to Kody that she had a vision of a “little dark-haired boy” with him — which is ironic, since Kody’s genes for blonde hair and blue eyes seem to be extremely strong.

With 18 kids already, it probably wouldn’t be the best idea to bring more kids into the family, especially since they’re living as four separate families in Flagstaff.

Sister Wives fans are torn on whether they’re looking forward to another season of the show, and many feel that it’s time for the longstanding series to call it quits.

If Sister Wives’ viewership starts to decline, maybe Kody and Robyn having a baby would be just the storyline the show needs to regain its spark.

Sister Wives is currently on hiatus.