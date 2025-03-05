Sister Wives fans slam Christine Brown for keeping Kody’s last name on her new book

Sister Wives fans don’t agree with Christine Brown’s decision to keep her ex-husband’s last name on her solo project.

As Monsters and Critics reported, the 52-year-old reality TV star recently announced she’s written a “candid” tell-all book.

Christine will tell her story on her own terms in the printed work available in September.

On Tuesday, Christine unveiled her book cover and informed her Instagram followers that Sister Wife: A Memoir of Faith, Family, and Finding Freedom is currently available for pre-order.

Christine strikes a fierce pose on her book cover, donning a red blazer and matching lipstick in the Instagram post.

In her caption, Christine wrote, “Guess what? We have a cover for my book now!! The red outfit won by a landslide! You can pre-order it today!!”

Most of Christine’s Instagram followers were blown away by her book cover, gushing over its beautiful photograph.

Many of them also pleaded with her to offer an audiobook and to do a book tour.

But some were more focused on Christine’s name at the top of the book cover, which reads “Christine Brown Woolley.”

In the comments section, Sister Wives viewers questioned why Christine would keep the surname of her ex-husband, Kody Brown, who is viewed by most as the show’s villain.

Critics wonder why Christine didn’t drop Kody’s last name on her book cover

“Question…why keep the ‘Brown’ last name?” asked one of Christine’s followers.

Another Instagram user added, “I wanna know why you still have the Brown last name.”

@ariabloodmoonthefirst called it “Kinda messed up” that Christine didn’t remove Kody’s last name from her book cover.

“Almost seems like you didn’t wanna leave and are still undecided,” their comment continued.

@netsme2 admitted they would have removed “Brown” from the book cover to “piss Kody off more.”

As several of Christine’s fans pointed out, she likely kept the Brown surname for marketing reasons because that’s how she’s recognized. Also, Christine’s six children also share the last name Brown.

Christine promises a book tour and teases ‘secrets and nitty-gritty stuff’

After uploading her book cover, Christine took to her Instagram Story to excitedly talk about her new book.

In her slide, Christine teased some “secrets and nitty-gritty stuff” that will be revealed in the book.

Not only that, but Christine confirmed she will, in fact, be doing a book tour before her book’s release.

“I will definitely be having a book tour at some point,” Christine told her fans.

The Sister Wives fan-favorite also admitted that she “dug real deep” to “digest [all the] different emotions” while writing her book.

“I hope you love it. Thank you so much in advance,” Christine concluded her video as she blew a kiss to the camera to sign off.

Season 19 of Sister Wives is currently on hiatus on TLC until spring.