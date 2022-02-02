Sister Wives fans blame Robyn Brown for Kody and Meri’s lack of intimacy

Is Robyn Brown to blame for Meri and Kody’s lack of intimacy? Sister Wives fans think she is. Pic credit: TLC

Robyn Brown is under fire by Sister Wives fans who think she is to blame for the lack of intimacy between her husband, Kody Brown, and his first wife, Meri Brown.

Kody currently has three wives, Meri, Janelle, and Robyn Brown, after his third wife, Christine, announced her split from their polygamous marriage in November 2021, as previously reported by Monsters & Critics.

During the first part of Sister Wives: One on One, Meri revealed that she and Kody haven’t been intimate in their marriage in at least a decade.

Interestingly, that timeline corresponds with the time Robyn Brown, 43, entered into plural marriage with Kody, 53, and joined the Brown’s large, polygamous family.

Meri and Kody Brown’s marriage lacks intimacy

A recent TikTok video shared by a Sister Wives fan shows a clip from last week’s tell all episode which is titled, “intimacy with Kody.”

“Meri discusses intimacy with Kody and why she stays,” is the caption on the video, which shows Meri Brown sitting across from One on One host Sukanya Krishnan.

Sukanya drilled Meri with questions about her sexless marriage to Kody and got her to admit that the physicality in their marriage “went out” a decade ago.

Sister Wives fans who watched the clip noticed that Meri and Kody’s lack of intimacy coincided with the time Robyn joined the family.

Robyn and Kody married spiritually in 2010, then legally wed in 2014. Meri legally divorced Kody in order for him to legally marry Robyn in order to adopt her three children from her previous marriage.

Right around the time that Robyn and Kody spiritually sealed their marriage, Meri and Kody’s marriage began to crumble. The infamous catfishing incident in 2015 was a major reason for Kody and Meri’s distance growing over the years.

But what drove Meri to seek companionship outside of her marriage to Kody anyway? Sister Wives fans think Robyn is to blame.

Sister Wives fans blame Robyn Brown for Kody and Meri’s lack of intimacy

Taking to the comments section on the TikTok video, Sister Wives viewers called out Robyn Brown as the culprit responsible for Meri and Kody’s marriage losing its luster.

Pic credit: @sisterwivesclips/TikTok

“Huh physical stopped about same time he married robyn…imagine that 🙄,” wrote one Sister Wives fan.

Another commented, “As soon as he married [Robyn]! That’s when it all started 🤦🏻‍♀️ why can no one see this 🤷🏻‍♀️.”

“Their physicality started going out when Robyn showed up.. I’m sure of it,” voiced another Sister Wives fan.

Interestingly, Meri is the one who pushed Kody to pursue a relationship with Robyn. Meri and Robyn shared a close bond in the early years when Robyn first joined the family.

Sister Wives fans are confused, however, watching Meri put up with a sexless marriage devoid of romance and physicality of any sort. In fact, Meri and Kody admitted that their relationship is strictly a platonic friendship, and “that’s all.”

Robyn has often gotten the blame from Sister Wives fans for aiding in the demise of Kody’s marriages to his other wives. Many feel that Robyn’s goal since first joining the family was to have Kody all to herself – perhaps it was Robyn’s plan all along.

Part two of Sister Wives: One on One airs this Sunday, February 6 at 10/9c on TLC and Discovery+.