Sister Wives: Christine Brown finds it ‘ironic’ Kody wants 50/50 custody after she decides to leave

Kody disagrees with Christine about custody of their daughter Truely in Sunday’s episode of Sister Wives. Pic credit: @christine_brownsw/Instagram

Christine Brown finds it “ironic” that Kody Brown wants to be involved in their children’s lives after she announces her plans to split on the next episode of Sister Wives.

Season 17 of Sister Wives is underway and viewers are learning of the behind-the-scenes details that went down before Christine publicly announced her split in November 2021.

In a new sneak peek of the October 2 episode of Sister Wives, Kody and Christine disagree on how to split custody of their six biological children, namely their youngest child, 12-year-old daughter Truely.

Christine voices that she believes Truely will be “fine” uprooting her life in Flagstaff for a new one in Utah with her mom although she added that “taking her from Kody is hard.”

Christine has longed to move back to Utah for years, and her split from Kody allowed her to finally make her dream a reality. However, Kody isn’t happy about the idea — in fact, he said he’s “disgusted” by it — and demands that he and his ex share 50/50 custody of Truely.

“You can’t take her from me because we’ll have to have a shared custody, it will have to be 50/50,” Kody tells Christine.

Sister Wives: Kody Brown wants 50/50 custody of Truely amid Christine’s move to Utah

Kody’s issues with Christine focus around the fact that she didn’t ask him before making any moves — such as packing up his belongings in the garage and uninviting him from her bedroom — but instead she made the decisions on her own.

“She didn’t ask me if it was OK if she moved to Utah and took Truely, she just told me she was going to do it,” Kody adds in the clip.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Christine finds it ‘ironic’ that Kody wants to be involved in their kids’ lives now

For her part, Christine doesn’t understand why Kody is making an effort to spend time with their kids now that she’s leaving him and she doesn’t mince words.

“I find it ironic that now he wants to be involved in my kid’s lives now that I’m leaving,” Christine admits, adding, “Well hell, he could have had 50/50 time with us this whole f**king time we lived here. If he wanted 50/50 he should have been around more. He doesn’t get 50/50. He hasn’t been around enough for that.”

Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC.