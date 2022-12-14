Sick Loren Brovarnik in ornamental headband talks about priorities

Loren Brovarnik showed what her priorities are while being sick. Pic credit: TLC

Loren Brovarnik, 90 Day Fiance franchise alum and star of Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days, may currently be battling feeling sick, but she knows how to look good doing it.

The 34-year-old proved that she can balance her influencer lifestyle with her busy mom life, all while feeling under the weather.

Loren is now a mom of three under three, having given birth to her daughter Ariel in early September, but she still makes time for self-care.

This was proven in a recent snap she shared through her Instagram Stories with her 1.4 million followers.

In the photo, Loren had her dark hair up in a bun and had the front end of her hair secured out of her face with a royal blue headband that had metal stars imprinted on it. The headband came to a knot at the center of her head, and part of the headband’s strands rested on top of her hair.

On her face, Loren was painted with a white face mask as she held up the product, “@tula,” for her followers to see. She had a somewhat expressionless look on her face as she penned over the Story, “Sick … but priorities.”

Loren Brovarnik partnered with jewelry brand James Allen

Skin products are not the only things that Loren promotes on her social media. The TLC star also has a favorite jewelry brand.

In a recent share, Loren showed off an evil eye necklace she was wearing along with another necklace made of a sparkly stone and smiled closed-mouthed with lip gloss on.

In the caption, Loren wrote, “You guys know @jamesallenrings is my go-to jewelry brand and they now have a 25% OFF* sale! My engagement ring, wedding band, diamond studs and necklaces (yes, even that evil eye 🧿 one) are all from them!”

Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days is back for Season 2

Season 2 of Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days officially started this Monday and there is a lot in store for the season.

On episode one, Loren and Alexei revealed their third pregnancy and also dropped a bomb on viewers and Loren’s parents.

The couple of 9 years announced their desire to move their growing family to Alexei’s native Israel.

This season, the couple plan on going to Israel with Loren’s parents to visit Alexei’s family and also look at places to live for themselves.

Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days airs Mondays at 10:30 pm ET on TLC and Discovery+.