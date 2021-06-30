Jihoon Lee in Las Vegas visiting Devan Clegg. Pic credit: TLC

It has become evident that 90 Day Fiance fans want Jihoon Lee back on the franchise. TLC viewers are very interested in seeing what became of the South Korean after he parted ways with his ex-wife, Deavan Clegg.

Viewers first met the couple back on Season 1 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way. For the most part, it looked like the duo just might make it, but a few communication and cultural issues stood in their way.

Jihoon and Deavan announced their separation in August of 2020, and since then, they have been embroiled in a yucky custody battle with Jihoon claiming the mother of his son won’t let him contact the one-year-old.

Will Jihoon be on The Single Life?

Followers of the couple’s story have now taken to Reddit in hopes the network will take heed of their request to see Jihoon on the new 90 Day Fiance spinoff show.

One participant bluntly asked, “Can TLC bring back Jihoon?” with another saying, “I hope he can join the Single Life so that his investment (new face) won’t go to waste and find new love in US. That might help him with custody issues.”

Since the two have parted ways, not much has been heard from Jihoon as he has stayed quiet on Instagram. The reality TV star last posted a picture of his beloved poodle six weeks ago, asking followers, “What are you thinking?”

90 Day Fiance fans are worried about Jihoon

There were numerous comments asking the father of one if he was hanging in there. One disturbed follower posted, “I‘m worried about you. Are you doing okay?” Jihoon did not answer and has not given a response to any of the comments.

Even though supports of Jihoon may be left in the dark regarding life updates, Deavan has been keeping her followers abreast of all the of her goings-on in her day-to-day life.

The mother of two has moved on to Topher Park, who is from California and is an aspiring model and actor. She was criticized for bringing a new man around her child, mainly after Topher referred to himself as Taeyang’s father.

Before his social media hiatus, Jihoon also went for the post-break-up makeover where he copped to a nose job and tattooed eyebrows.

90 Day Fiance lovers feel that Jihoon would make a great addition to Season 2 of 90 Day Fiance: The Single Life. It is also essential he has an outlet to tell his side of the story.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.