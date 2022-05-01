Sharna Burgess blasts fan who accuses her of photoshopping pregnancy photos

Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess on Dancing with the Stars. Pic credit: ABC

Sharna Burgess is loving her pregnancy journey and she is sharing it with her fans.

These photos are usually taken at milestones and Sharna always makes sure to include a nice shot of her baby bump.

It is clear she is overjoyed at becoming a mother.

However, in the world of social media, there exist trolls that live for no reason other than to tear other people down.

Some of these trolls have accused Sharna of photoshopping her pregnancy photos and Sharna is not putting up with the disrespect.

Sharna Burgess shares 30 week photos

Sharna released a series of photos on Instagram that showed her at 30 weeks pregnant.

She captioned the photos, “Welcome to 30 weeks pregnant… in a series of photos. Bumpdate… – I am so tired that I shan’t be moving from here all day. That is all. Have a great day everyone.”

It was a great post and is similar to all her posts for fans. She loves the journey and shares it with people who love her.

Sadly, there are more people who see it that are not as nice as her fans.

Sharna blasts troll on Instagram

Most of the people were complimenting Sharna on how great pregnancy looks on her while others were discussing her pregnancy journey and offering their advice and encouragement.

Then, someone jumped in and trolled the entire photoshoot.

“I saw some papparazi photos,” the troll wrote. “She’s doesn’t look bad but definately photoshops herself in pragnancy photos on Instagram!”

Sharna wasn’t putting up with the accusations.

“lol, what in the world 😂 this is a ludicrous comment,” Sharna responded. “Being able to angle a camera myself as opposed to being randomly snapped by paparazzi are 2 very different things. But you believe whatever makes you feel better [red heart emoji]”

Pic credit: @sharnaburgess/Instagram

Luckily, the troll changed her tune when she realized Sharna saw the post and responded to it.

“Forgot that angles make a difference, happy you don’t photoshop!” she wrote “You’re stunning just the way you are , even more so when carrying a baby! Paparazzi always post the worst of pictures!”

Sharna Burgess is due on the fourth of July.

Dancing with the Stars is on hiatus. The dancing reality competition series will return in late 2022 to its new home on Disney+ streaming.