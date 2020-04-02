Shark Week In A Weekend, full schedule for the toothiest binge-watch ever

Shark Week In A Weekend schedule is here, updated, and coming to bite you, and we have the latest accurate schedule fresh from Discovery.

Have you tired of caged tigers and wondering where Carole Baskin’s missing first husband might be? Have you exhausted all of Guy’s Grocery Games and caught up on all your weekly drama shows? Are you are a little tired of hearing the news, no matter how cute Chris and Andrew Cuomo are in a split-screen or comforting Lester Holt actually is?

We need a break, and something to remind us summer is coming, and no matter what, the oceans and the beaches have not gone away. We dream of warm waters and sand between our toes, while we wonder about the dangers, not imagined, but real, that live offshore. Sharks have never seemed so quaint in light of COVID-19, but we know that when venturing out in the surf, we are stepping out onto an apex predator’s dinner plate.

So chew on that, have a glass of wine, and try to relax this weekend as Discovery takes the wheel and gives us a bigger boat to safely enjoy their incredible legacy of enlightening and entertaining us every summer.

When is Shark Week on normally?

Shark Week, the TV institution with teeth and legs, has been coming at you since 1988. The event airs every July or early August, and it was originally a bid for edutainment with conservation efforts and correcting misconceptions about sharks.

And in many ways, it still is all of that, but it has expanded mightily. The event enlists stars and celebrities like Rob Riggle and Shaquille O’Neal. Fan favorites are also rerun, and many can say that this series has inspired more kids to become marine biologists and ichthyologists than anything on TV.

Over time, it became a hallowed institution for the folks of Discovery, and since 2010, it has been the longest-running cable television programming event in history.

Many academics and advertising experts look to the clever marketing and artful crossovers between Shark Week, Discovery, and various consumer brands as the gold standard of how to successfully integrate a TV phenomenon in advertising.

Shark Week Weekend schedule

SATURDAY, APRIL 4

9:00 AM ET/PT SHARK VORTEX

10:00 AM ET/PT GREAT HAMMERHEAD INVASION

11:00 AM ET/PT SHARKS OF THE BADLANDS

12:00 PM ET/PT ALIEN SHARKS: STRANGER FINS

1:00 PM ET/PT AIR JAWS STRIKES BACK

2:00 PM ET/PT LAWS OF JAWS: DANGEROUS WATERS

3:00 PM ET/PT RONDA ROUSEY UNCAGED

4:00 PM ET/PT PHELPS VS. SHARK: GREAT GOLD VS. GREAT WHITE

5:00 PM ET/PT SHAQ DOES SHARK WEEK

6:00 PM ET/PT GUY FIERI’S FEEDING FRENZY

7:00 PM ET/PT BEAR VS. SHARK

8:00 PM ET/PT EXPEDITION UNKNOWN: MEGALODON

9:00 PM ET/PT CAPSIZED: BLOOD IN THE WATER

11:00 PM ET/PT THE SHARKS OF HEADSTONE HELL

12:00 AM ET/PT AIR JAWS: THE HUNTED

1:00 AM ET/PT SHARK WEEK’S ISLE OF JAWS

3:00 AM ET/PT SHARKWRECKED: CRASH LANDING

SUNDAY, APRIL 5