Shannon St. Clair updates Love Island USA fans on her relationship with Josh Goldstein

Shannon St Clair and Josh Goldstein from Love Island USA. Pic credit: CBS

While they left Love Island USA early, and voluntarily, Shannon St. Clair and Josh Goldstein remain sentimental favorites to fans of the show.

They left when Josh’s sister died and the two stuck together and happily shared their lives with their fans.

Now, Shannon St. Clair is letting fans know the status of her and Josh’s relationship right now.

Shannon St. Clair talks relationship with Josh Goldstein after Love Island USA

Shannon St. Clair had a big question and answer session with fans on Instagram Live and she went into details about her relationship with Josh Goldstein.

Here is how things are working out following Love Island USA.

One fan asked if Josh and Shannon were still thinking of moving to Florida. This is based on something Josh had previously said about their future together.

Shannon said, “yes, after the holidays.”

Another fan asked how she and Josh dealt with disagreements and conflict. This comes from the show, where Shannon was very hard on Josh and he seemed to grow tired of never getting things right.

Shannon said, “We really don’t argue. We are very great with communication.”

Another fan asked how their relationship has changed and grown since Love Island USA.

“It has gotten so much stronger and easier outside of the villa,” Shannon wrote.

The next question was why Shannon and Josh ended up clicking so well.

Shannon answered that “We are literally the same person. Also both Pisces, same goals, and family-oriented.”

A fan asked if she regretted anything she did on Love Island USA.

Shannon was blunt here, saying, “No I don’t regret anything.”

Finally, someone asked what her best memory of Love Island USA was, and her answer was the obvious one.

“@_josh_goldy- and I’s zip line date,” she said. This was also where he asked her to be his girlfriend. She also added, “at Casa when @Charlie00 said, ‘The villa has won the poooint!’ by accident.”

Pic credit: @shannonsaint/Instagram

Who is still together on Love Island USA?

Josh and Shannon are not the only ones still together.

Cashay Proudfoot sought out Cinco Holland and they remain together to this day. Will Moncada and Kyra Lizama, the runner-ups on the show, are still together.

Also, winners Olivia Kaiser and Korey Gandy are still together.

One surprise was that Jeremy Hershberg and Florita Diaz re-connected after Love Island USA, but she just revealed they have broken up since.

Aimee Flores also announced she and Wes Ogsbury broke up as well.

Love Island USA is currently on hiatus. You can relive the third season right now on Paramount+ streaming.