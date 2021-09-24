Shannon St. Clair and Josh Goldstein share date video on Team Jannon vlog

Shannon St Clair and Josh Goldstein from Love Island USA. Pic credit: @shannonsaint/Instagram

The most popular couple on Love Island USA didn’t make it to the finals, but they remain in the public eye, as Shannon St. Clair and Josh Goldstein are still together.

Josh and Shannon are also letting their relationship play out for fans to see.

The couple has started their own YouTube page called Team Jannon, and they just released their first video since introducing the channel two weeks ago.

They had an introduction video where Josh and Shannon explained what they wanted to achieve with the vlog (letting fans see their relationship blossom outside the villa).

This new video was their “first ever date vlog.”

Josh & Shannon vlog date on YouTube for Love Island USA fans

The vlog saw Josh and Shannon going on a date to the West Coaster amusement park in Santa Monica, California.

The video started with the couple on a flight to California for the date. After watching a dancer on the bridge to the carnival, they went to have some fun.

The two took part in some carnival games and then jumped on a roller coaster called the West Coaster for a thrill ride.

They mentioned in the caption on the video that they did most of it in vertical, which caused them to have to edit things and it made it a little hard to watch at times.

“Next time were recording everything horizontal so you can see it bigger! (Were still learning [double heart emoji]) We have so many videos planned for Team Jannon but wanted to give you a quick date vlog to hold you over,” they wrote.

They also shared ice cream and ended the video with some photos and thanks to their fans for watching.

Josh and Shannon enjoying post-Love Island USA life

Josh and Shannon left Love Island USA early, and many fans felt they could have won if they had stayed.

However, Josh’s sister Lindsey Goldstein died suddenly and he left to be with his family. Shannon left with him, proving that their connection was real in the villa.

After this, the couple proved naysayers wrong by sticking together and proved their fans right by becoming one of the strongest couples to come out of the third season of Love Island USA.

Josh lives in Massachusetts and Shannon lives in Philadelphia, although Josh has talked about getting a place to live in Florida together.

Love Island USA is on hiatus. You can relive the third season on Paramount+ streaming.