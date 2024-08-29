Shannon Beador supporters tell her ‘You dodged a bullet’ as Alexis and John announce engagement

The Real Housewives of Orange County fans rally around Shannon Beador amid breaking news that still has us gagging.

Alexis Bellino and John Janssen are engaged; as you can imagine, they couldn’t wait to share the news on social media.

However, while Alexis is excited to marry “Johnny J,” RHOC fans are not popping any champagne for the couple.

Instead of congratulating the newly engaged pair, viewers focus more on sending love to Shannon.

After the news hit social media, many people took to the mom of three’s Instagram page to remind Shannon that she “dodged a bullet” by removing John from her life.

The 60-year-old has already affirmed that she doesn’t want him back after their toxic, on-again-off-again relationship ended for good in 2023.

It didn’t take long for John to move on with another OC Housewife, and now, the couple has taken a bold step in their nine-month romance.

Shannon Beador is unbothered by news of Alexis Bellino and John Janssen’s engagement

Shannon Beador is an unbothered queen who posted a duo of glamourous photos teasing her newest RHOC confessional.

The stunning images were posted hours after news broke that John proposed to Alexis while they were celebrating their nine-month anniversary.

Shannon didn’t throw any shade at the couple; instead, she kept the focus on herself.

The snaps showed the Bravo Housewife having fun with her glam team behind the scenes.

“Nothing but love for those close to me… 🥰🥰 #grateful #family @glambypamelab ❤️ @princeangelll” she captioned the post.

RHOC fans tell Shannon Beador she dodged a bullet

While Shannon was giving love to her team, she was getting even more love in return.

The comment section of her post is littered with positive comments reminding her that she dodged a major bullet with John Janssen.

“What would Shannon Storms Beador do?? Our unbothered Queen. Queen of RHOC. #TEAMSHANNON 👑👑👑💖⭐️💖🥂🍾💐💐💐,” exclaimed a commenter.

“Mama is the queen. They should call you Neo because you do nothing but dodge bullets!!!!” declared someone else.

Another Instagram user reiterated the sentiment, writing, “Girl, you dodged a bullet. The congrats should be for you 👏🏼.”

Someone reassured the RHOC star, “You deserve so much better than John J. Watch and enjoy him explode with his bimbo.”

Another added, “You dodged a bullet. He clearly isn’t a healthy person if he’s suing you and God knows what else. Count your blessings. You look fabulous! 🔥.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs on Thursdays at 9/8c on Bravo.