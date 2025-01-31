Shannon Beador replaces Jennifer Aydin on Housewives cruise after RHONJ star’s firing

It’s official! Jennifer Aydin is out and Shannon Beador is in!

No, we’re not talking about The Real Housewives of New Jersey, although rumors are swirling that Jennifer has been axed from that too.

This time though it’s the upcoming Housewives cruise she’s losing out on after getting fired for her behavior

Jennifer was scheduled to join her besties Teresa Giudice and Dolores Catania on a Caribbean cruise, Wives on the Waves, later this year.

After the backlash regarding her behavior at Jersey Mike’s, she was removed from the event.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Now, it’s Shannon who will sail away into the sunset with Teresa, Dolores, and a bunch of reality TV fans.

RHOC’s Shannon Beador replaces Jennifer Aydin on the Housewives cruise

A few weeks ago, Fans at Sea, the company behind the Wives on the Waves cruise, removed Jennifer from their online promotions and promised a replacement for the 47-year-old.

Well, they’ve finally chosen a new Housewife, Shannon Beador.

The RHOC star shared the new flyer on Instagram, featuring her photo alongside Teresa and Dolores.

“BIG ANNOUNCEMENT! 🚨 Fansatsea.com,” wrote Shannon in her caption.

“I am so excited to announce I will be joining Teresa Giudice and Dolores Catania as the THIRD Housewife joining Wives on the Waves Cruise! 🎉✨ @fansatsea.”

Here’s what we know about Wives on the Waves

The Wives on the Waves cruise is scheduled for September 19–24, 2025, on the Norwegian Escape, departing from New York City to Bermuda.

Housewives fans can mingle and chat with Shannon, Teresa, Dolores, and their partners, Paulie Connell and Luis Ruelas.

Initially, Bill Aydin was also set to appear alongside his wife, Jennifer. However, Shannon will most likely be solo– unless she’s dating a new man we know nothing about.

Either way, the RHOC star shared the exciting news, calling the trip the “ultimate Housewives getaway, packed with exclusive private events.”

Those who join the women on their cruise will enjoy karaoke parties, Q&A sessions, and trivia. They’ll also be treated to a VIP bonfire party in Bermuda and a tour of the Caribbean island with the Bravolebrities.

There will also be intimate meet-and-greets with the trio and opportunities to enjoy other unforgettable moments at sea, such as dance parties and themed events.

Cabin prices start at $1,100 per person for double occupancy, but a special Wives on the Waves package costs $775 per person.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus.