Shanna Moakler takes aim at Khloe Kardashian after comparisons to The Kardashians star

Shanna Moakler has taken aim at Khloe Kardashian after she was compared to The Kardashians star this week.

The Celebrity Big Brother alum used social media to show off her recent weight loss.

Sporting yellow skimpy lingerie that accented her toned abs and killer curves, Shanna gave a kiss to the camera while having her hands above her head.

The photo was taken in a bathroom and also revealed Shanna’s underarm tattoo and belly piercing.

“Down 20! 10 more to go to hit my fitness goal! Ty @davidallennutrition for helping me feel my best! ❤️💪🏼⚓️ this set is from @brasnthings I’m obsessed with their lingerie!” was the caption on the IG Post

Instead of receiving compliments and encouragement, several users decided to use the post as a chance to share how much Shanna looks like Khloe.

Shanna Moakler shades Khloe Kardashian after comparison to The Kardashians star

After seeing several comments comparing her to Khloe, Shanna had enough and decided to respond to a few dissing the Good American founder.

One user admitted to thinking that Shanna was Khloe when looking at the picture at first. The remark earned a reply from Shanna.

“@mizzmonig khloe doesn’t even look like khloe what are you people smoking lol,” the blonde beauty wrote.

A different comment echoed the sentiment of Shanna looking like Khloe by saying the two ladies have “the same face.”

Shanna took the chance to fire back, stating, “@beautyshotz9 I think her surgery came out beautiful!”

Another comment asked if Shanna and Khloe shared the same surgeon while also letting it be known they both look fantastic.

Shanna shot back at the remark, writing, “@wiscojen9 no but I think she looks great I’ve consistently said this too.”

While Shannah has proudly admitted to having plastic surgery, including a tummy tuck, Khloe has insisted her transformation has been due to hard work. The Kardashians star has admitted to having a nose job and lip fillers, but that’s it.

Shanna Moakler’s ex Travis Barker married Kourtney Kardashian

It’s no secret that Shanna was married to Travis Barker. The couple has two children together Landon, age 19, and Alabama, age 16. Shanna’s also mother to daughter Atiana De La Hoya with boxer Oscar De La Hoya, who Travis also considers his daughter.

Kourtney Kardashian married Travis this past summer in Italy after a whirlwind romance. Following the nuptials, Shanna accused the Kardashian clan of destroying her family twice. She has also admitted to having no relationship with Kourtney.

However, Shanna did show support for Travis last summer amid his hospital stay and praised Kourtney for being there for him during his health crisis.

Shanna Moakler shading Khloe Kardashian after critics compare the former beauty queen to the reality TV star proves there is no love lost between Shanna and the famous family, that’s for sure.

The Kardashians Seasons 1 and 2 are streaming on Hulu.