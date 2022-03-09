Shanae Ankney’s dad praises her after tense Women Tell All, calls her ‘strong’ 

Shanae Ankney’s dad remains her number one fan. Pic credit: ABC

Unsurprisingly, Shanae Ankney had a huge target on her back during the wild Women Tell All.

While not a single woman from The Bachelor Season 26 cast appeared to be on Shanae’s side during the dramatic tell all event, Shanae still had family in her corner.

Shanae recently gave her followers a glimpse into how her father reacted after Shanae faced off against all her rivals on the Women Tell All.

Shanae Ankney receives praise for being ‘strong’ by her dad

Shanae Ankney didn’t budge as she went back and forth with the majority of The Bachelor Season 26 cast during the Women Tell All.

Seemingly solidifying her villainous reputation, Shanae accused several of the women of being fake and, in one of the most shocking moments of the night, she even aimed to expose Genevieve Parisi for allegedly sleeping with The Bachelorette Season 17 star Aaron Clancy – a rumor Genevieve adamantly declared was false.

Despite behavior that many found appalling, Shanae’s father appeared to be impressed with his daughter’s strength and ability to hold her own.

Shanae took to her Instagram stories to share a series of text messages between her and her father.

The texts included her father writing “wow” as well as sharing, “I take my hat off to you. You are one strong girl.”

Shanae responded to her dad’s text by writing, “Thanks daddy” with a pouty emoji and a pink heart emoji. She also referred to her dad as her “Number 1.”

Pic credit: @shanae.a/Instagram

Shanae Ankney calls her experience on The Bachelor unforgettable

Shanae Ankney’s time of The Bachelor was quite messy and explosive, with many of the women in the house professing that she made their experience on the show miserable.

While Shanae put a damper on others’ experiences, she expressed looking back on her journey positively and even suggested it was a dream come true to be a part of the show.

Shanae posted about her journey writing, “What a journey…An unforgettable experience that I still can’t believe I was a part of. Dreams do come true. Maybe not the way you wanted them to, but this is something I’ll remember for a lifetime.”

Shanae also addressed Genevieve Parisi’s diss claiming that Shanae looked like she was wearing a diaper at the Women Tell All.

Shanae appeared amused by Genevieve’s insult, writing, “Welp, that’s a wrap 🌹I wish the diaper comment would have been made earlier so I could have actually worn one. I literally almost sh$! myself last night. 😳 Noted for future reference. By the way I love this dress! 🔥🥰 “

With her journey on The Bachelor officially over, time will tell if Shanae Ankney makes a return to the franchise on Bachelor in Paradise.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.