Shanae Ankney shares taunting message after surviving another rose ceremony

Shanae Ankney has been a core source of drama on The Bachelor Season 26, even declaring that this season has become her show more than Clayton’s.

Shanae’s reign of villainy surprisingly will continue into next week as Clayton allowed Shanae to make it through yet another rose ceremony on the latest episode, even though she’s exhibited plenty of red flags.

With her newfound villain status, Shanae has embraced her notorious reputation, and she even sent a subtly taunting message after The Bachelor viewers thought she’d be off the show by now.

Shanae Ankney glows and gloats in latest post

According to many of The Bachelor Season 26 contestants, Shanae has yet to apologize for any of her offensive comments and immature actions. Instead, Shanae has been using her platform to revel in her villainy.

In Shanae’s recent post, she shared a photo of herself looking dolled up and bronzy with a soft glam makeup look. Shanae’s eyes pierce the lens as she gives a subtle smirk.

Shanae kept her caption simple while still seemingly boasting about still being on the show.

Shanae’s caption read, “See you next Monday,” with a kissing-face emoji.

It appears Shanae is possibly aware that viewers are eager for her to be eliminated, but, as seen in the cliffhanger from the last episode, there is still more Shanae screen-time in store, and she will, in fact, be back next Monday.

Shanae Ankney shockingly escaped elimination several times

Many The Bachelor viewers thought Shanae would have been sent home episodes ago when she first attacked fellow contestant Elizabeth Corrigan’s character and mocked her ADHD.

However, after several arguments and a whole Shrimpgate between Elizabeth and Shanae, Clayton mindbogglingly chose to keep Shanae and send Elizabeth home, a move Clayton expressed regret over now that he’s watching the show air.

Shanae has taken pride in her ability to pick off the other women on the show as it seems Clayton eliminates anyone that Shanae takes issue with.

At the latest rose ceremony, Clayton made jaws drop as he chose to keep Shanae over contestants like Sierra Jackson and Lyndsey Windham.

Now, Shanae is set to go on a 2-on-1 date against Genevieve Parisi, and she appears confident she can send Genevieve packing as well.

Do you think next week will be the end of Shanae’s journey on The Bachelor?

