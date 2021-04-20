Shahs of Sunset Season 9 premiere date, cast, trailer and what to expect

Shahs of Sunset Season 9 trailer has been released. Pic credit:John Tsiavis/Bravo

Get ready, Shahs of Sunset fans! Season 9 is set to make its debut in a few weeks.

Bravo has just dropped the explosive trailer which reveals lots of details about what fans can expect when the series makes its return.

There will be lots of drama as expected from these over-the-top Persians, but fans will see some sweet bonding moments among the cast as well.

What can we expect from Season 9 ?

Bravo has finally released the much anticipated Season 9 trailer for Shahs of Sunset, and there’s a lot to unpack.

Mike Shouhed, Reza Farahan, Mercedes “MJ” Javid, Golnesa “GG” Gharachedaghi, Destiney Rose, and Nema Vand are all returning for Season 9.

However, there’s a new face in the mix as well.

Viewers will be introduced to a friend of the show London Laed courtesy of MJ. London is a life coach and it seems her services will be utilized among the cast this season. Her pep talks will help guide the Shah squad through some difficult moments as they try to maneuver their friendships among the group.

One person who will be missing from all the action this season is Sara Jeihooni who joined the show last season. She was introduced as a friend of Reza’s and had quite an interesting back story– being the ex-girlfriend of controversial singer R. Kelly.

However, this storyline was short-lived and since Sara didn’t mesh too well with the group, she didn’t really make an impact on fans. So now Sara is out but we can’t wait to see what the cast has in store for us.

Shahs of Sunset trailer and premiere date

Shahs of Sunset Season 9 premieres on Sunday, May 16 at 8/7c on Bravo so set your DVRs.

The Season 9 trailer shows MJ and Reza looking to repair their fractured friendship, and we’re remaining hopeful that they will be able to do just that.

Golnesa seems to be in a great place with her castmates and is enjoying motherhood. We even see a sweet moment between her and MJ’s son in the clip.

However, there will be some conflicts in the mix as well. Mike and his girlfriend Paulina Ben-Cohen will experience some growing pains in their relationship after being hot and heavy last season.

Unfortunately, the tightly knit friend group will find themselves at odds with each other this season. In the clip we see Nema talking about people in the group holding grudges so it appears he has a bone to pick with his costars. But he’s not the only one!

We’ll see it all play out in a matter of weeks.

Are you excited that Shahs of Sunset is finally coming back?

Check out the trailer below.

Shahs of Sunset Season 9 premieres Sunday, May 16 at 8/7c on Bravo.