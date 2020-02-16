Shahs of Sunset: Reza still hopes to fix friendship with MJ

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

Shahs of Sunset stars Reza Farahan and Mercedes “MJ” Javid have been best friends for years.

The show has chronicled their relationship for several seasons, but no one saw what happened between them coming. In the months leading up to the Shahs of Sunset premiere, there were plenty of headlines depicting the feud between Reza and MJ.

What viewers thought was a rock-solid friendship crumbled under high pressure.

What happened between MJ and Reza Farahan?

As the season of Shahs of Sunset unfolds, viewers will watch as the bottom falls out of the friendship between Reza Farahan and Mercedes “MJ” Javid.

The once-close friends will no longer be on speaking terms, and things escalated quickly toward violence.

Cheating rumors focused on Adam Neely is a huge part of the dissolution of the friendship between Reza Farahan and MJ. There are reports that she spread gossip about the couple and encouraged their breakup.

During one scene in the Shahs of Sunset trailer, MJ can be heard screaming something about cheating on each other at Reza.

Following that, MJ’s husband, Tommy Feight, was seen on Reza Farhan’s security cameras vandalizing his yard. Things went south fast, and it looks like they don’t get better as the season goes on.

Where do MJ and Reza from Shahs of Sunset stand now?

Currently, the two are still not talking. Reza Farahan and Mercedes “MJ” Javid are no longer friends. There has been no reconciliation, and at this point, viewers aren’t expecting much for them.

Last week on Watch What Happens Live, Reza Farahan admitted that he hopes in the future, his heart and MJ’s heart could heal.

Both spouses are upset as well, and with what happened with Tommy Feight on their property, Adam Neely isn’t comfortable.

Several years of friendship have gone by the wayside after cheating rumors, and vandalism took center stage.

Reza Farahan could have never imagined what has been going on would ever happen, as he explained in the Shahs of Sunset trailer.

Through their marriages and all of the ups and downs on Shahs of Sunset, Reza Farahan and Mercedes “MJ” Javid were ride or die. Now, they are living separate lives with no communication.

In the coming weeks, a reunion will have to be filmed, and viewers are interested to see how that will go down.

Shahs of Sunset airs Sunday nights at 9/8c on Bravo.