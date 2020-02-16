Shahs of Sunset: Adam Neely cheating rumors nearly destroyed marriage to Reza Farahan

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

Shahs of Sunset couple Reza Farahan and Adam Neely have had several ups and downs in their marriage. Things haven’t been easy and it has all played out on television.

Last week, Reza Farahan heard that Adam Neely was reportedly playing naked Jenga with other men while he was out of town. Destiney Rose approached her friend and explained what she had heard about his husband from her friend.

Adam Neely cheating rumors have been all over the place

Reza Farahan hasn’t only heard rumors of Adam Neely cheating from his friend group. The couple has been making headlines for years. Unfortunately, the latest round cost the couple more than anyone ever expected.

While the outcome of the conversation between Reza and Adam won’t be known until Shahs of Sunset airs tonight, there are plenty of assumptions about how things go. It appears that the two have remained together. The resolution must have been enough for both of them to handle and to decide to continue with the marriage.

During the last Shahs of Sunset reunion, Reza Farahan admitted to telling Adam Neely that he wanted a divorce. That was a big deal and a conversation neither took lightly. The two were able to get to a better place and this new season was supposed to showcase a closer than ever marriage.

Reza and Adam still going strong

Despite all of the chaos that is ahead on Shahs of Sunset for Reza Farahan and Adam Neely, they are doing well in the present. The two did go through a lot while filming the new season. Playing naked Jenga was the beginning of everything for these two and ironically, was the beginning of the end for Reza and MJ as well.

As the season goes on, Shahs of Sunset viewers will see how Reza Farahan and Adam Neely dealt with everything thrown their way. It wasn’t easy, and it entailed a lot of sacrifices, but their relationship has grown stronger because of it. Cheating rumors nearly ended their marriage, but they bounced back.

Without MJ in the picture, Reza was able to focus more on Adam. Their falling out will be a huge part of Shahs of Sunset this season, and it does have something to do with the cheating rumors.

Buckle up Shahs of Sunset fans, this is going to be a wild ride for Reza Farahan and Adam Neely.

Shahs of Sunset airs Sunday nights at 9/8c on Bravo.