Shahs of Sunset Season 8: When does the show return to Bravo in 2020?

Sign up now for your TV newsletter!

Shahs of Sunset Season 8 has been long-awaited. There has been a lot of speculation about when the show would return and finally, the airdate has been announced

Bravo will welcome Season 8 of Shahs of Sunset back on February 9, 2020. There is plenty of drama waiting to be shown, and some of the most shocking things viewers never saw coming will be brought to light.

During Season 7 of Shahs of Sunset, viewers learned that MJ was pregnant with her first child at the reunion. The news was mostly well-received. After some complications and a difficult birth, MJ welcomed her little boy Shams with her husband, Tommy.

That is when everything started to trickle downhill. MJ and Reza have been friends for decades. Their bond was thought to be unbreakable as they had each other’s back over and over again. All of that changes when Shahs of Sunset returns and things are in shambles.

Read More Mercedes Javid delivery update: Shahs of Sunset star finally holds son

MJ and Reza will be at odds, with things done that cannot be undone. In a matter of months, the decades they spent as friends are wiped out and tension and anger fill the room. What will happen as Season 8 of Shahs of Sunset plays out?

Mike and Nema will be back as well. Mike has a new girlfriend and this time, it may just work out. Shahs of Sunset will follow his blossoming romance and his need to shed the bad-boy image that has followed him around forever. Nema will continue to navigate life in this group, even if things don’t always go off without a hitch.

The women will also be returning including Destiney Rose and GG. Each will have their fair share of drama, but nothing compared to what is happening as the fractured friendship between Reza and MJ.

A new face will join Shahs of Sunset for Season 8 as well. Sara is coming on in a friend capacity and she is connected to Reza. Look for there to be plenty of drama, especially when her past comes back to bite her following her portrayal of a pristine image.

Make sure you mark the Season 8 premiere date as you won’t want to miss a moment of the Shahs’ drama.

Shahs of Sunset premieres Sunday, February 9, 2020, at 9/8c on Bravo.