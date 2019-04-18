Mercedes Javid delivery update: Shahs of Sunset star finally holds son

Mercedes “MJ” Javid gave birth to a little boy yesterday morning. Initially, it was believed things had gone without incident as the birth announcement made the social media rounds.

Unfortunately, that was not the case. Mercedes Javid and Tommy Feight chose to name their son Shams Francis Feight and he weighed in at six pounds and nine ounces.

While it was a joyous time as both became brand new parents, things behind the scenes weren’t calm at all.

What happened to Mercedes Javid during childbirth?

Details about what happened to Mercedes Javid during childbirth have been scarce. According to People, she had multiple complications during her labor. Shams was born via c-section and following his birth, she was back in surgery.

It was revealed that she was in the ICU earlier today. Tommy Feight posted about how scary things were for him yesterday when Mercedes Javid was rushed back to surgery following the delivery of their son.

Mercedes finally gets to hold her son

After everything that happened between yesterday morning and tonight, Mercedes Javid finally got to hold Shams. It hasn’t been easy for the Shahs of Sunset star but being a mother was something she wanted badly.

Last fall, Mercedes Javid confirmed she was pregnant. Viewers were happy for the couple who had recently wed. Now, the brand-new parents are looking forward to beginning their new life at home with their son.

Shahs of Sunset is expected to return later this year.