Mercedes Javid welcomes baby boy: What did the Shahs of Sunset star name her son?

Mercedes Javid was so excited when she announced she was expecting her first child last fall. Her relationship and subsequent marriage to Tommy Feight has been documented on Shahs of Sunset. The couple was looking forward to expanding their family.

According to E!, Mercedes Javid welcomed a little boy early this morning. She and the baby are doing well after the c-section.

What did Mercedes Javid and Tommy Feight name their little boy?

After welcoming the little 6lbs 9oz bundle of joy this morning, Mercedes Javid and Tommy Feight announced his name. The couple chose Shams Francis Feight. It honors Mercedes’ dad who passed away and also Tommy’s mom who passed away as well.

What is next for the couple?

Initially, Mercedes Javid was due May 12. The baby arrived nearly a month early but he appears to be doing well. It is unclear what prompted the c-section this morning, but everyone being healthy is definitely the most important thing.

Now that Shams has made his debut into the world, the couple will be adjusting to life as new parents. Both Mercedes Javid and Tommy Feight will likely be on the upcoming season of Shahs of Sunset. Viewers are hoping there is more documentation about her pregnancy as well.

Their infertility struggle has been made public. Mercedes Javid is 46 years old and struggled for years to conceive. The couple went through IVF to welcome Shams, something that she talked about after announcing that she was pregnant.

Shahs of Sunset is expected to return later this year.