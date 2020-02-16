Shahs of Sunset: MJ says feud with Reza is a ‘living nightmare’

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

Shahs of Sunset premiered its new season last week and while the first episode wasn’t very explosive, we can already tell that this season will be a memorable one.

With many big revelations to be made over the coming season, one that we already know about is the broken friendship between Reza Farahan and Mercedes ‘MJ’ Javid.

Reza and MJ are feuding on Shahs of Sunset

Their storyline has not yet played out on Shahs of Sunset, so we are not quite sure what led to the demise of their friendship.

However, from snippets that Bravo has shown, the feud has gotten nasty. In one video, MJ’s husband Tommy Feight can be seen on camera vandalizing what we assume to be Reza’s backyard. Reza was then shown angrily saying to someone, “She sends her thug husband to beat me up.”

The brewing Shahs of Sunset feud between the two former best friends has taken a turn that no one expected.

E! News even reports that Reza filed a restraining order against Tommy last year.

This was revealed by MJ during an interview with E!, where she called the ordeal a ‘living nightmare.’

When asked if there is any way the friendship could be salvaged MJ responded, ” I don’t know, I always have hope.”

Fans are saddened by the demise of Reza and MJ’s 30-year friendship, which comes at a life-changing period for MJ, who is newly married and recently welcomed baby boy Shams, who is now 10 months old.

However, during a recent interview, Reza revealed that he has not met MJ’s son.

But all hope is not lost. While speaking at Bravocon last year, Reza told a fan that he was hopeful that they will be able to fix the relationship.

During upcoming episodes, we’ll get to see what caused the falling out between the two. According to Bravo, it will be the “most shocking confrontation in Shahs of Sunset history.”

This says a lot, because the show has certainly had its share of memorable confrontations over the years, Cue any clip involving Golnesa ‘GG’ Gharachedaghi and any other cast member to see that there have been some pretty confrontations.

For now though, we’ll have to wait and see how the season plays out before we start taking sides.

Shahs of Sunset airs Sundays at 9/8c on Bravo.