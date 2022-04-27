Shaeeda says she cried watching reunion with Bilal on 90 Day Fiance

Shaeeda speaks out after the latest episode. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance newbie Shaeeda Sween got quite the introduction when she stepped on U.S soil for the first time, having been the butt of a cruel prank by her fiance Bilal Hazziez.

However, while viewers are still outraged at Bilal’s attempt to test Shaeeda, she has nothing but good memories of her arrival in America after finally being able to reconcile with her fiance.

The 37-year-old shared a post on social media after the scene played out in the latest episode and revealed that watching the moment on TV made her emotional.

At the time of her arrival at the airport, an unsuspecting Shaeeda had no idea that Bilal had cooked up a plan to deceive her.

Shaeeda Sween says she cried watching the latest episode

The latest episode of 90 Day Fiance was a source of frustration for fans as they watched Bilal’s cruel joke play out on Shaeeda.

However, it seems the West Indian native has long since moved on from the prank because she recently posted about her arrival in the U.S and called it a precious moment.

Shaeeda reshared the clip on Instagram and confessed that watching the scene made her cry.

“I will never forget this precious moment,” she wrote. “I cried so much watching this.”

The 37-year-old explained that the moment was emotional because it was a long road getting through the K-1 visa process, and it had been two years since she last saw Bilal.

“Almost two years apart, the K1 Visa process was a nightmare now I’m finally here in America, ” continued Shaeeda in her post. “All I want to do is hold onto you forever. God is great. After hardship comes ease.”

“Hopefully smooth sailing after this,” she added.

As for the “smooth sailing” part, we’ll have to wait and see if that wish comes through for Shaeeda, but after Bilal’s test, they’ve already started on the wrong foot.

Viewers slam Bilal for trying to test Shaeeda

So far, Shaeeda’s arrival in the U.S has not been going well, thanks to Bilal’s trickery.

The 90 Day Fiance star claimed he was trying to test his fiance by picking her up in a fake van and bringing her to his old childhood home to see how she would react.

Viewers were not amused by Bilal’s behavior, and Shaeeda was less than thrilled to see the house where she would be living while in the U.S.

We’ll have to wait until next week to see how Shaeeda responds to the revelation that the dirty van and dilapidated house were all a ruse to test her reaction.

However, fans have already expressed their disdain at Bilal for the cruel trick.

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.