Several stars from Bachelor Nation attend the New York Marathon — Here are their run times

Bachelor Nation showed up and showed out at the NY marathon. Pic credit: ABC

The annual New York Marathon had its 50th anniversary this year and plenty of Bachelor Nation stars partook in the event.

Running for great causes, some of the biggest names in The Bachelor franchise showed up to raise money for charities as well as accomplish a personal goal, with some producing incredibly fast run times.

Here are The Bachelor franchise stars who ran the New York Marathon as well as their final run times.

Dr. Joe Park achieves an impressive feat at the marathon

Dr. Joe has been beloved amongst fans ever since debuting on Tayshia Adam’s season of The Bachelorette and many continue to root for Joe to succeed in all his endeavors.

While participating in the New York Marathon, Joe certainly succeeded and thrived as he represented Achilles International which is a nonprofit that uses athletic programming and social connection to transform the lives of those with disabilities.

Joe ran the fastest of anyone in Bachelor Nation and not only that, he ran particularly fast in general.

According to Healthline, “a finishing time that’s under 4 hours is a real accomplishment for everyone other than elite runners, who can finish in around 2 hours.”

Joe managed to complete the marathon in a little over 3 hours, with his final run time coming out to 3:21:20.

Dustin Kendrick from Hannah Brown’s season of The Bachelorette came in second out of Bachelor Nation with a final run time of 4:21:42.

Tayshia and Zac finish the marathon in a tie

Tayshia and Zac have become one of the cutest and most genuine couples in Bachelor Nation and even their final run time at the marathon reflects their unity.

After Tayshia supported Zac during a marathon in Europe a few months ago, it was Tayshia’s turn to join Zac as they ran for their causes. Tayshia ran for the Christian humanitarian organization World Vision while Zac ran for Release, the addiction treatment center that he co-founded.

The two were super supportive of one another throughout the marathon, sharing hugs and kisses, and the couple crossed the finish line together at the exact same time, making them both the third fastest of Bachelor Nation.

Tayshia and Zac’s final run time was 4:40:24.

Tyler Cameron and Matt James run the race side by side

Former Bachelor Matt James and The Bachelorette breakout star Tyler Cameron are known to be the best of friends and do plenty of activities together, so the New York Marathon was no exception.

Video captured Tyler and Matt running with each other in the marathon and Tyler shared a photo of his father sweetly embracing him and Matt at the finish line.

Matt and Tyler’s run raised money for the Andrea C. Cameron foundation which honors Tyler’s beloved mother who unfortunately passed. The foundation’s bio states that it awards scholarships and creates opportunities.

Tyler’s final run time was 5:02:16 with Matt James coming in just a few seconds later at 5:02:23.

Peter Weber has a rewarding experience at the marathon

Former Bachelor Peter Weber finished out the list and was all smiles as he crossed the finish line at the marathon.

Peter posted about the marathon calling it “one of the most rewarding experiences of my life” and expressed feeling so happy he participated even despite having no idea what to expect.

Peter’s final run time came out to 5:16:09.

It’s nice to see the Bachelor Nation stars working hard for great causes.

