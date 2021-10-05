Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark share sweet pics from their trip to Europe

Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark look more in love than ever while traveling to London. Pic credit: ABC

Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark seem to be living their best life while on a trip to Europe.

Zac recently ran in a London marathon and promoted the nonprofit organization Release Recovery Foundation that helps those affected by addiction and mental illness and Tayshia was right by his side to support him.

Along with attending the marathon, the soon-to-be-married couple enjoyed the beauty of London and Paris and shared photos from their experience.

Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark document their trip to Europe

Tayshia appeared stoked to be spending time with her love in London and shared cute couple photos of her and Zac.

On her Instagram Stories, Tayshia shared a photo of her and Zac showing off their charming pearly whites.

The text on the photo revealed that Tayshia and Zac had missed their train due to Tayshia thinking they didn’t need to be there 90 minutes in advance, however, the hold up didn’t seem to put too much of a damper on their day as both Tayshia and Zac were still all-smiles in the photo.

Tayshia and Zac smile for a photo. Pic credit: @tayshia/Instagram

Tayshia and Zac spent time in Paris and Tayshia shared a photo of her and Zac posing in the mirror together with the text “T & Z take Paris.”

Tayshia and Zac take a mirror selfie in Paris. Pic credit: @tayshia/Instagram

Tayshia also seems to have fallen in love with the cuisine in Europe as she often shared photos of the various foods and treats they were having. Tayshia even joked that her platform would become a food blog with all the food and beverage photos she’d taken, including a delicious-looking “his and hers” drink.

Tayshia shares a photo of her and Zac’s drinks. Pic credit: @tayshia/Instagram

Zac thanks Tayshia for all her support and calls her a ‘queen’

After impressively completing the marathon, Zac shared a post with a series of photos of him and Tayshia in their similar red Release shirts. The adorable photos included ones of Zac and Tayshia smiling, kissing, and looking more in love than ever.

Along with the photos, Zac wrote a warm and sincere message expressing his gratitude for Tayshia’s support during and leading up to this marathon.

Zac thanked his majestic girlfriend in his caption that read, “Fan appreciation post for the real Queen of London ❤️”

Zac continued, “In all seriousness, thank you for being with me…every step of the way @tayshia. You are up next in NYC…you are gonna help a lot of kids for @worldvisionusa!!!!!”

Tayshia clearly couldn’t have been prouder of Zac for running this marathon for a great cause, and it’s refreshing to see Tayshia and Zac still going strong and looking so happy together.

The Bachelorette returns Tuesday, October 19 at 8/7c on ABC.