Sentencing for Geoffrey Paschel’s kidnapping and domestic assault conviction postponed until Feb 2022

Geoffrey Paschel’s sentencing date has been postponed, and a new date has been given. Pic credit: TLC

Former 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days cast member Geoffrey Paschel has been behind bars since his October conviction for the aggravated kidnapping and domestic assault against his ex-fiance in June 2019.

The original sentencing date was set for December 3, 2021 but was just changed to February 3, 2022 due to an unrelated murder trial running late in court.

Geoffrey Pachel’s critics have been highly anticipating the sentencing where he faces 8-30 years for the kidnapping charge alone.

Geoffrey Paschel’s criminal sentencing has been moved to February 2022

Geoffrey has a history of arrests and allegations against him that were documented on the support page @thetruthaboutpaschel on Instagram. The page has since been taken down but has been reopened as @enddvnow with the same goals to raise awareness about domestic violence, expose claims made against Geoffrey, and support survivors.

@enddvnow shared the news of the sentencing date change on their page and added some history of Geoffrey’s past arrests and a timeline of the case.

They added to the caption, “It has been almost 2.5 years since the assault. Now it is being pushed further.”

Geoffrey Paschel’s partner from 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days Varya Malina is supporting Geoffrey

Varya Malina has apparently stayed with Geoffrey since their time together on Before the 90 Days, although the pair kept their relationship a secret since then. It was only after his conviction that Varya came out publically about their ongoing relationship.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

Varya has gone so far as saying that the house she was living at in Pensacola Florida was hers even though evidence points to it being owned by Geoffrey and his mother.

From there, Varya moved into Geoffrey’s house in Tenessee and is throwing her full support behind him. She even joked about it being more likely that she would end up on Love After Lockup than 90 Day Fiance again. Varya has been visiting Geoffrey in prison and is showing no signs of starting her life without him.

Varya has received harsh criticism online for her support of the convicted felon, but there are still a few 90 Day cast members who support their relationship.

Sentencing for the Geoffrey Paschel trial will be conducted on December 3.

The new season of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days premieres Sunday, December 12 at 8/7c on TLC.