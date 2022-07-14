Selling Sunset’s Heather Rae El Moussa expecting first baby with husband Tarek

Heather Rae El Moussa announces her surprise pregnancy. Pic credit: Netflix

Selling Sunset star, Heather Rae El Moussa just got the surprise of a lifetime.

She just announced that she is expecting her first child with husband, Tarek El Moussa.

The couple got married last year after dating for 2 years. Their lavish wedding was featured on the show where her co-stars were in attendance. After initially believing they did not want children, Heather and Tarek are now ecstatic to expand their family.

Heather’s pregnancy was a big surprise

According to reports by People, Heather and Tarek were extremely surprised to discover they were expecting.

Regarding her pregnancy, Heather said, “It was a huge shock. We just weren’t expecting this. We had just gone through IVF. We had embryos on ice. We had a plan.” The couple intended to undergo an embryo transfer sometime next year.

After the initial shock had passed, Heather also said, “I think when you least expect it and there’s no stress in your life, the world just brought us what was meant to be. I’m so excited that it happened like this.”

Heather also revealed that the two never felt pressured to have a baby. Tarek has two kids from his previous marriage who have bonded well with Heather. She said she always enjoyed being “a bonus mom” to them. So much so that she and Tarek did not initially plan to have more children.

Things changed as their relationship grew, and Heather says, “I started thinking I just wanted to create something with the man that I’m in love with.”

Baby El Moussa is due to arrive in early 2023.

Heather and Tarek are filming a new show for HGTV

The couple found out about their new arrival as they were in the middle of working on a new project. The Flipping El Moussas is slated to air on HGTV next year.

The show will combine Heather’s real estate knowledge with Tarek’s house flipping skills as they combine their lives and begin working together. The show is also expected to highlight a large portion of their personal lives, including moving in together, renovating their home, and their IVF journey.

As if one show wasn’t enough, the couple will now have three series to focus on. Tarek’s HGTV show, Flipping 101 with Tarek El Moussa, was renewed for another season set to return later this year. Heather will also be returning to set to film Selling Sunset, which was recently renewed for two additional seasons.

Without a doubt, Heather and Tarek are juggling a lot. However, the two are excited to continue sharing their lives with viewers and showing the many faces of real estate.

Selling Sunset is streaming on Netflix.