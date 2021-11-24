Selling Sunset: Chrishell Stause talks rocky relationship with Christine Quinn, says ‘she’s made her bed’

Chrishell Stause and Christine Quinn. Pic credit:©ImageCollect.com/admedia/Netflix

Season 4 of Selling Sunset is now airing on Netflix and in case you haven’t binged the show just yet, Chrishell Stause shared a teaser about what to expect.

If you were hoping for a reconciliation between Chrishell and her costar Christine Quinn, don’t hold your breath, because Christine’s villainous character will continue on that trajectory throughout Season 4.

The outspoken fashionista has had issues with several of her castmates over the years but it appears things have only gotten worse. Over the past few months, the cast has shared photos from several outings and cast trips, and Christine was not included in any of them.

The new mom recently spoke out about her absence from the photos and revealed that her castmates have deliberately excluded her.

However, Chrishell recently dished about Christine’s fractured relationship with the cast and according to the actress, Christine has ‘made her bed.’

Chrishell Stause talks rocky relationship with Christine Quinn

The Selling Sunset star had a chat with Entertainment Tonight just one day before the premiere of Season 4 on Netflix.

While Chrishell gets along with most of her costars, things have been rocky between her and Christine since the moment she joined the Oppenheim Group. After three seasons of trying to mend things with the blonde beauty, Chrishell teased that things came to a head in Season 4.

“You know I think at this point, she’s made her bed,” remarked Chrishell — when host Nichelle Turner noted that it’s going to be a rough season for Christine.

She continued, “I just think after so long working with people, people have just had enough. Sometimes, you gotta address it so that you can move forward and I’m sure the fans would love to see us do that.”

The 40-year-old has no problem owning the fact that she and Christine are simply not friends.

“I think it’s better to own it,” admitted Chrishell. “I used to talk around it. It is what it is. We’re not trying to fool anybody here.”

Christine Quinn’s castmates want her to take accountability

Chrishell isn’t the only Selling Sunset cast member whose issues with Christine Quinn will play out in Season 4 and they want some accountability from the new mom.

Chrishell explained, “I think what everyone is really looking for is some accountability and just saying, ‘Listen, I’ve done this. I’m sorry, and let’s move forward…Until that happens, I think we’re all kind of at a standstill.”

Chrishell continued, “Just saying, ‘Hey I did that and I was pissed off…’ and even if you don’t apologize, just, honestly anything. But it’s hard to work with nothing, so everyone [has] just kind of gotten to a place where the bridges have been burned. There’s been no effort to fix it.”

Selling Sunset Season 4 is currently streaming on Netflix.