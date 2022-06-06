Seeking Sister Wife spoiler: Dannielle and Garrick Merrifield meet their second potential sister wife

Dannielle and Garrick are courting Lea and Roberta isn’t too happy about it. Pic credit: TLC

On tonight’s Season 4 premiere episode of Seeking Sister Wife, Dannielle and Garrick Merrifield are looking to add a third wife to their marriage, but Roberta isn’t pleased.

Last season, Seeking Sister Wife viewers met Dannielle and Garrick, a couple who was together for nearly 15 years before legally divorcing to allow Garrick to bring Roberta, the couple’s Brazilian potential sister wife, to the US on a K-1 visa.

While Roberta awaits her visa, Dannielle and Garrick have been chatting online with another woman. It was actually Dannielle who approached Garrick and suggested they seek an additional potential sister wife.

It was Dannielle’s idea to seek another sister wife with Garrick

“Dannielle approached me and said, ‘Hey, I think maybe God wants us to have another wife.’ I was shocked,” Garrick admitted during a confessional on the aptly named episode, called Who Doesn’t Like Thirds?

Lea is a nurse from California who grew up in the polygamist lifestyle. Lea’s parents were in a plural marriage, so it feels natural to her to have multiple partners within a relationship. She was previously in a polygamous relationship when she was younger, but things didn’t work out.

After only talking online and via video chat for about three weeks, Dannielle and Garrick decided to make the trek to California to meet Lea in person for the first time. It also happened to be Dannielle and Garrick’s anniversary, so they used the trip to celebrate as well.

On their drive to the airport, Garrick worried about Lea’s height, admitting that he’s insecure about being 5′ 8″ tall and has a phobia of dating women who are taller than he is. For the most part, though, Dannielle and Garrick were giddy with nervousness and excitement.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Dannielle noted what a big deal it was to meet Lea. “We have not dated since Roberta came into our life,” Dannielle revealed. She also stated that Roberta was aware they were courting a potential third wife, although not very happy about it.

Roberta has reservations, Dannielle and Garrick meet Lea on Seeking Sister Wife

“[Roberta] was really hoping that she could come here first before the third [wife] was added and Roberta has been very insecure and jealous. But Leah just kind of fell into our lap, so we feel like, why not try and see if something’s there even though Bert isn’t here yet,” Dannielle continued.

Upon their arrival at the airport, Lea warmly greeted Dannielle and Garrick, who were equally as excited to meet her, and they learned that she is, in fact, tall. Dannielle got out of the car first and yelled, “Sister!”

As Garrick surmised during the car ride, Dannielle ran over to Lea first to hug her. Next, Lea and Garrick hugged.

“My first impression of seeing Lea is that she’s very pretty,” Garrick confessed. “She’s tall. Definitely I didn’t think she’d be so tall.” For her part, Lea felt attracted to Garrick off the bat.

“When they picked me up from the airport, I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, he’s so handsome!'” Lea told the cameras.

Tune in tonight for the Season 4 premiere of Seeking Sister Wife and meet some of the new polygamist cast members looking to add another sister wife to their plural marriages.

Seeking Sister Wife airs on Mondays at 10/9c on TLC and Discovery+.