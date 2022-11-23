News See the sweet note Brandon Jones left for Wells Adams on last day of Bachelor in Paradise

Brandon Jones writes Wells a sweet goodbye letter. Pic credit: ABC/©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson In the name of brotherly love, Wells Adams has revealed the private note that Brandon Jones left for him on their last day filming Bachelor in Paradise. As the official bartender, couples therapist, and storyteller of Season 8, Wells has undoubtedly shared some heartfelt moments with Brandon while seeing him make his way toward a proposal with Serene Russell.

Last night, Bachelor Nation watched Brandon and Serene get engaged during the finale and reveal that they are stronger than ever in their relationship today.

Although Wells said he would normally never share a private letter, he took to his Instagram Story last night to show what Brandon left for him as their time in Paradise came to a close.

Wells felt his followers needed to see what a great guy Brandon truly is, as well as let Serene know that she got herself “a good one.”

The note, which was written on a crumpled piece of loose leaf, was personally addressed to Wells.

Wells Adams shows the sweet note Brandon Jones left for him

“My guy you are a true inspiration. Your advice, humor, and absolute amazing personality has carried me to the end of this journey,” Brandon wrote.

He continued, “I truly hope to see you again one day and if not, I wish you and Sarah the happiest farewell. Thank you for changing my life for the best.”

“love Brandon,” he signed off.

Pic credit: @wellsadams/Instagram

As if Bachelor Nation needed another reason to love Brandon Jones, well, here it is.

Brandon proposes to Serene Russell on Bachelor in Paradise finale

It came as no surprise to see BIP Season 8’s strongest couple from the first episode get engaged during last night’s finale.

Serene accepted Brandon’s tear-filled proposal on the Paradise beach, and immediately after, host Jesse Palmer asked if they wanted to get married at that exact moment.

Although they thought about it, the couple ultimately decided to wait out on the wedding — especially after Brandon said his mom would jokingly “kill him” if she wasn’t present.

The two looked happier than ever as they graced the hot seats at the reunion, where even Serene got emotional about how lucky she felt to have found someone who loves her the way Brandon does.

The BIP Season 8 finale event may have had its tough moments, but one thing’s for sure — the love between these two made watching this rollercoaster of a season all worth it.

Bachelor in Paradise is currently on hiatus on ABC.