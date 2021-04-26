See Becca Kufrin’s sweet birthday message for ex Blake Horstmann amid dating rumors

Becca Kufrin and Blake Horstmann spark dating rumors once again. Pic credit: Instagram/@bkoof/@balockeye.h

Becca Kufrin and Blake Horstmann have proved they’re on good terms despite an emotional breakup during the season finale of The Bachelorette.

Last week, Becca posted a sweet birthday message for Blake on her Instagram stories.

She wrote, “HBD @balockaye.h! To celebrate, I’d like to share an embarrassing photo of when we were babies. At this moment I’m virtually shoving your face in a cake.”

The message was accompanied by a photo of Becca laughing hysterically as Blake sat next to her on a couch bent over a cake.

Blake was clearly feeling nostalgic as well, reposting the image on his own stories and writing, “Look at us babies,” with laughing and heart-eyes emojis.

The former pair have proved multiple times that they are good friends, though many fans in Bachelor Nation would prefer to hear they are something more.

Becca and Blake went through a tough breakup during the season 14 finale of The Bachelorette, in which Becca gave her final rose to Garrett Yrigoyen, and the pair got engaged.

Becca split from fiance Garrett Yrigoyen last summer

Becca and Garrett split last summer after Garrett found himself in hot water due to his views about police violence and racism which he voiced on Instagram.

After her split from Garrett, fans were hoping for a reconciliation between Becca and Blake, and her latest Instagram story is sure to raise some eyebrows.

The pair have both let fans know in the past that they are not currently together, speaking on various podcasts and social media.

In November 2020, Blake made it clear there was nothing romantic going on during an Instagram Q&A. He wrote, “Me and Becca are friends. Let the woman be single for a while she don’t need no damn man to be happy. She is living her best life.”

At the end of that same year, Becca confirmed her single status, saying her dating life was “basically nonexistent at this point,” claiming her breakup during the current pandemic has put a “crimp” on her dating life.

Blake and Becca claim they are just friends

Blake elaborated further on his and Becca’s friend zone status on the UsWeekly Here for the Right Reasons podcast, saying he believes fans just want to see him and Becca happy.

He claimed they are “close friends and everything,” though he noted, “I don’t know why everybody was shipping us or still is shipping us so hard.”

For his part, Blake was not a favorite during his stint on Bachelor in Paradise after everyone found out he had slept with Caelynn Miller-Keyes and Kristina Schulman within 24 hours of each other, while also texting/flirting with Hannah Godwin and Taysia Adams.

While Blake and Becca may claim they are not dating right now, her Instagram story does point to a close friendship. Perhaps it will develop into something more?

The Bachelorette returns on June 7 on ABC.