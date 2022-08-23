Scott Disick suffers minor injuries after flipping his luxury SUV in Calabasas 

Scott Disick was involved in single car accident in Calabasas. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Raoul Gatchalian/StarMaxWorldwide

Keeping Up With The Kardashians star Scott Disick was involved in a one-car accident over the weekend and suffered minor injuries.

The accident occurred in Calabasas on Sunday during the early afternoon– the area is home to many celebrities, including the KarJenner clan.

Around the same time of the accident, Scott’s baby mama, Kourtney Kardashian, was posting pictures poolside with their shared son, Reign Disick.

Photographs from the scene of the accident showed Scott’s luxury white Lamborghini SUV badly damaged.

Luckily, Scott escaped the one car accident alive after rolling his vehicle.

TMZ reported the news and revealed Scott didn’t seem impaired.

No citations or arrests were made following the crash.

Scott Disick crashes his Lamborghini SUV, receives minor injuries

According to TMZ, Scott was driving in a gated community called The Oaks.

The gossip site obtained images from the accident aftermath, featuring the white SUV on its side. The accident looked severe, and Scott was lucky to escape with minor injuries.

TMZ reporters believe that Scott crashed into a stone mailbox, and that caused the car to roll.

Furthermore, medics came to Scott’s rescue to tend to his minor head injury, however, he refused treatment.

Kourtney Kardashian shares Sunday pool fun with son Reign

As reported by Monsters and Critics, Kourtney took time off from supporting her man, Travis Barker, on tour with Machine Gun Kelly to spend quality time with her children. Earlier this week, Kourtney shared an impromptu photoshoot backstage at a show in Cleveland. Kourtney posed in the men’s bathroom and by the urinals, wearing a pink trench coat. She opened her trench coat to reveal a black lacy ensemble.

But the rockstar tour life was a distant memory as Kourtney returned to mommy duty. Kourtney and Reign contorted their faces for a series of selfies that appeared on Kourtney’s Instagram. The eldest Kardashian sported a neon green bikini and sunglasses as she played in the pool with her youngest child.

Kourtney closed one eye and scrunched her nose while Reign used his hands to make fake glasses and placed them over his eyes.

She wrote in the caption, “Happy Sunday! xo, Kourtney and Reign.”

Kourt posted the pictures for her 196 million IG followers to enjoy, and she received comments of support.

In less than one month, fans will see Kourtney’s wedding preparation for her Italian wedding to Travis on The Kardashians.

The Kardashians Season 1 is now streaming on Hulu. Season 2 premieres on Hulu on September 22, 2022.