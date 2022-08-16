Kourtney Kardashian in black lace poses in men’s bathroom

Kourtney Kardashian is rocking a pink trenchcoat and black lacy slip as she poses by the urinal for a backstage look. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/MJT/AdMedia

Kourtney Kardashian Barker is standing by her man and supporting the rock star, even in the restroom.

The friend of Addison Rae posed by the urinals in an impromptu backstage shoot.

The eldest Kardashian shared photos with her husband of under three months, Travis Barker, backstage at a performance. Kourtney erased the carousel of photos shortly after posting, adding the snaps to her Instagram Story instead.

Travis has been touring with his good friend, Machine Gun Kelly, as the Blink-182 drummer lent his talent to the punk-rapping fiance of Megan Fox. MGK is currently on the Mainstream Sellout Tour, where Travis offered his expertise, against the doctor’s orders.

Kourtney geotagged Cleveland, Ohio, the city where Machine Gun Kelly grew up and went to high school.

The mother-of-three was all smiles as she held Travis’ hand backstage. The rocker wore a white sweatshirt with black overalls and flames on the sleeve and sunglasses inside in true rock star fashion.