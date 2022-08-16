Kourtney Kardashian in black lace poses in men’s bathroom

The friend of Addison Rae posed by the urinals in an impromptu backstage shoot.
The eldest Kardashian shared photos with her husband of under three months, Travis Barker, backstage at a performance. Kourtney erased the carousel of photos shortly after posting, adding the snaps to her Instagram Story instead.
Travis has been touring with his good friend, Machine Gun Kelly, as the Blink-182 drummer lent his talent to the punk-rapping fiance of Megan Fox. MGK is currently on the Mainstream Sellout Tour, where Travis offered his expertise, against the doctor’s orders.
Kourtney geotagged Cleveland, Ohio, the city where Machine Gun Kelly grew up and went to high school.
The mother-of-three was all smiles as she held Travis’ hand backstage. The rocker wore a white sweatshirt with black overalls and flames on the sleeve and sunglasses inside in true rock star fashion.
Kourtney erased the carousel of photos shortly after posting, adding the snaps to her Instagram Story instead. She added the white text “super creepy lady” under an admit one ticket, showing her sense of humor about the situation.
Kourtney Kardashian makes fashion statement by urinals backstage
Kourtney rocked a pink trench coat, which was unbuttoned and tied around the waist. Underneath the stylish trench was a black lacy slip.
Sign up for our newsletter!
Kourtney’s shoulder-length dark hair was in her signature center part as she opted for natural make-up in the chic ensemble.
Kourtney paired the black and pink ensemble with strappy black stilettos.
She shared the IG Story with her 195 million followers, many of whom keep tabs on the reality star. She carried a black leather handbag with dangling strings to complete the look.
Kourtney Kardashian’s Italian wedding will be on Season 2 of The Kardashians
Although Kourtney got married to Travis Barker in May, Season 1 of The Kardashians was wrapping up, so fans have not seen much of the behind-the-scenes footage from the destination wedding.
A trailer for The Kardashians Season 2 promises to follow the KarJenner clan for the milestone, which marks Kourtney’s first marriage.
The whole Kardashian Jenner crew made the trip across the pond to Italy where they enjoyed the Dolce & Gabbana-themed ceremony.
While photos from the ladies’ respective Instagram accounts painted a picture of the luxury Kourtney and Travis enjoyed, fans will have to wait for the Season 2 premiere to see the extravaganza in all its glory.
The Kardashians Season 1 is now streaming on Hulu. Season 2 premieres on Hulu on September 22, 2022.