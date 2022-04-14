Scott feels guilty about the way he treated Kourtney during their relationship. Pic credit: E!

Scott Disick has admitted his treatment of baby mama Kourtney Kardashian was horrible during their decade-long relationship.

It’s no secret that Kourtney and Scott had a turbulent romance. They endured a slew of ups and downs due to his excessive drinking. Scott’s bad boy behavior prompted Kourtney to end the relationship for good in 2015.

Since then, they have worked hard to build a healthy co-parenting relationship for kids Mason, Penelope, and Reign. However, as Kourtney prepares to marry Travis Barker, Scott’s looking back on his relationship with his ex.

Scott Disick admits his treatment of Kourtney Kardashian was ‘horrible’

The highly anticipated premiere of The Kardashians on Hulu is finally here. Despite initial concerns Scott wasn’t going to be on the new Kardashian and Jenner show, the Talentless founder is a part of it.

There’s a lot to unpack from the first episode of The Kardashians, and one thing is Scott’s feelings toward Kourtney. Scott admitted he felt guilty about all the things he put his ex through during their time together.

“Kourtney has all the right to despise me and the way I treated her because it was horrible,” he said on the reality TV show.

Even after the split, Scott has done a few questionable things, like sending a DM to Younes Bendjima to complain about Kourtney’s PDA with her now-fiancé Travis Barker. Scott knows he wronged Kourtney and hopes to make it up to her.

According to Life & Style, Kourtney doesn’t have any bad blood toward Scott, but that’s not how it appeared on The Kardashians. Kourtney revealed that her family has allowed Scott’s bad behavior for years and shared on camera, “I don’t think that’s going to continue.”

Where does Scott stand with the Kardashian and Jenner family?

Kourtney is setting new boundaries with her baby daddy as she embraces her new life with Travis. However, that doesn’t mean the Kar/Jar clan will be turning their backs on Scott.

Khloe Kardashian remains close with Scott, which is evident from the show and social media. At the premiere event for The Kardashians, Kim Kardashian was seen embracing Scott after he arrived. Plus, Scott has been spending time with Kim’s main man Pete Davidson.

All the attention makes it seem like Scott remains a pivotal part of the famous family. However, on the show, fans learned Scott has felt left out due to not being invited to family functions out of courtesy for Travis’ feelings.

Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian have faced many hurdles in their relationship as co-parents. Kourtney marrying Travis and starting a family with him has changed the dynamic of Scott and Kourtney’s friendship.

The Kardashians airs Thursdays on Hulu.