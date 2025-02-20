Savannah Chrisley gets backlash for crying about her parents: ‘They broke the law’

Savannah Chrisley is getting a ton of backlash over an emotional moment involving her parents.

She posted snapshots of the moment Todd and Julie Chrisley bid tearful goodbyes to the family before heading off to start their prison sentences.

Savannah was in tears as she publicly showed the never-before-seen photos on the latest episode of her podcast.

However, she wasn’t getting any sympathy from the critics who told the Growing Up Chrisley star to “stop whining.”

People quickly flooded the comment section of her post with reminders that Todd and Julie are not innocent victims: “They broke the law.”

Since Todd and Julie left for prison, Savannah has been sharing updates on her parents as she continues the fight to overturn their sentences.

So far, she hasn’t had any luck, but the 27-year-old is not giving up.

Savannah Chrisley shares never-before-seen photos of Todd and Julie Chrisley

Things got emotional during the latest Unlocked with Savannah podcast as she shared a photo album of Todd and Julie’s last moments with their kids.

“I wasn’t sure if I wanted to show it or not, but you know what? I’m going to,” said Savannah. “These are photos that have never been seen before.”

One image showed her younger brother Grayson hugging his dad while holding a teddy bear and a pillow.

Another photo showed 12-year-old Chloe with her arms wrapped around Todd.

“She didn’t want to let him go,” a tearful Savannah explained, pointing at the photo.

The album included photos of the Chrisley family matriarch dressed in pajamas as she hugged Grayson.

There was also a photo of Todd and Julie embracing each other before heading to different locations to serve their sentences.

“Nothing ever prepares you for that moment; it truly doesn’t,” said Savannah.

Critics tell Savannah to “stop whining for views”

The Chrisley Knows Best star received some comforting words from her Instagram followers.

However, there was plenty of backlash, with critics reminding her that Todd and Julie committed a crime.

“They shouldn’t have broken the law. They knew the consequences. Time to suck it up and stop whining for views,” wrote a commenter.

“It’s sad but stealing millions and millions with intent and with lies rather than coming clean is a crime. Celebrity or not,” reasoned someone else.

One Instagram user exclaimed, “Seriously, your parents broke the law. Why should they get off scot-free because you want them home. Any ordinary Joe wouldn’t get special treatment so why should they? Quit being so damn entitled.”

Another commenter said, “I’m sorry ur family is broken, but they broke the law and were found guilty.”

