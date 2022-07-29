Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams’ wedding registry items revealed

Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams have disclosed their Amazon wedding registry. Pic credit: @sarahhyland/Instagram

If you’ve ever wondered what would be on the wedding registry for celebrity couple Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams, it’s officially your lucky day.

After former Bachelorette contestant Wells failed to find love in the franchise, he began dating Modern Family star Sarah Hyland after the two had met on social media.

Wells popped the question in the summer of 2019, and although they have had to postpone the special day due to pandemic-related reasons, it seems as if the wedding is coming up soon.

The couple recently announced their latest partnership with Amazon to share their favorite wedding registry products with followers.

In an Instagram post, Wells and Sarah posed on the kitchen counter in front of various household items from their own Amazon registry.

“Our wedding gifts are starting to come in so we decided to pose in front of them,” they wrote. “We are so excited to be working with @amazon ahead of our wedding day!”

“To celebrate, we’ve curated a list of our favorite #amazonweddingregistry items that make great gifts for any couple building a new life together,” the couple continued. “From chic home decor, to essential kitchen appliances, to fun entertainment items, you will discover something new every time you visit.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

What’s in Wells Adams and Sarah Hyland’s wedding registry?

On the website, a quote from Sarah Hyland herself explains how the public registry is meant to give others inspiration for their own.

“Since getting engaged, we’ve saved all of the Amazon items we knew would make perfect wedding gifts. This Amazon registry is a compilation of our selection, meant to give you all inspiration for your own special days,” she said.

A quick look at the site’s list will show a wide range of items, including kitchen utensils, appliances, bedding, bath accessories, furniture, and outdoor equipment.

The customer can quickly change the quantity of any of the products and add them to their own personal registry.

Prices for items range from about $16 for outdoor string lights to $550 for a six-quart KitchenAid mixer.

Wells Adams and Sarah Hyland’s wedding day is soon approaching

Although the couple may have had to push their original date back, it seems as if the day they say “I do” is coming up in the next few weeks.

As reported by Monsters and Critics, reliable source and Wells’ podcast co-host Brandi Cyrus recently dished on the couple’s latest wedding details.

“They’ve had to put this off for so long. You know, with all of Sarah’s medical history, they just wanted to be super careful with COVID[-19]. And I know that they’d really been working hard to plan this for everybody and it’s gonna be a massive party. I think it’ll probably be the coolest wedding I ever go to,” Brandi said.

“I am going to the wedding. It’s just in a few short weeks here,” she added.

It seems as if returning bartender Wells may be heading back to the beach as a married man for this year’s Bachelor in Paradise.

Bachelor in Paradise premieres on September 27, 2022, at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.