Salome aka Betty Idol wants justice on Cartel Crew: Here’s what happened to Love & Hip Hop alum’s sister Gigi

Betty opens up about the loss of Gigi on Cartel Crew. Pic credit: VH1

Betty Idol opened up about the loss of her younger sister, Giselle “Gigi” Rengifo on the season premiere of Cartel Crew.

This will be a huge part of the show this season, with several of the cast members taking part in a march and protest to help get justice for Gigi’s death.

Both Betty (who now goes by Salomé) and her mom, Catherine are having a difficult time dealing with the aftermath of their loss, including moving on without their loved one.

What happened to Giselle ‘Gigi’ Rengifo?

On May 18, 2020, Giselle “Gigi” Rengifo was shot and killed in Miami. She was reportedly shot in the head when a firearm was accidentally discharged while at an Airbnb.

According to Local 10, Gigi was pronounced dead at the scene from a gunshot wound to the head. Witnesses were questioned at the scene, and when authorities arrived, they found two adults and two juveniles inside.

A 17-year-old suspect, Michael McGowan, was arrested one day after the shooting death of Gigi. He allegedly confessed to holding the gun when the teenage girl was shot when being questioned by the detectives.

Just days after Gigi was killed, there was some debate regarding whether the shooting was intentional or accidental, as it was being called. Rengifo’s family believes it wasn’t an accident, according to People.

It has been just over a year since Gigi died, and Betty Idol still keeps the Change.org petition that someone began to get justice for her sister. As of writing this, it has just under 40,000 signatures.

What will be shown on Season 3 of Cartel Crew?

During the Season 3 premiere of Cartel Crew, Betty Idol had a conversation with Giselle’s friend, who was there when she died. She talked about the circumstances of the night, including being uncomfortable with the gun being present.

Talking about what happened to Gigi got both women emotional, which opened them both up. She was the one who called for help when her friend was shot and lying on the floor, but she confirmed to Betty that there was no pulse when the operator had her check for one.

Coming up on this season, there will be more talk about the devastation the loss of Gigi has caused Betty Idol and her family. They will be marching and demanding justice for Gigi, with the Cartel Crew cast members stepping up to help in her time of need. These scenes closed out the season premiere of the show.

Cartel Crew airs Monday nights at 9/8c on VH1.