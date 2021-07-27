Saffire Matos supports fiance Ronnie Ortiz-Magro in his sobriety journey: ‘Defeating the past’

Saffire Matos encouraged Ronnie Ortiz-Magro on his sobriety journey with an inspirational social media post. Pic credit: @_saffabear_/Instagram

Saffire Matos has publicly supported her fiancé Ronnie Ortiz-Magro in his sobriety journey by applauding him as he reached a milestone in his struggle against addiction.

The Jersey Shore store has battled both addictions and struggles with mental health for many years.

In May of this year, Ronnie admitted he would take a step back from the MTV series to become healthy.

He posted a statement to his Instagram story on May 13, where he shared the news with his 2 million followers. This came on the heels of Ronnie’s arrest in California for suspicion of domestic violence in April against Saffire.

“After talking to the team at MTV, we have mutually agreed that I will step away from the show while I seek medical treatment for mental health issues that I’ve ignored for too long,” he wrote on a since-deleted Instagram story.

“My number one goal now is facing my struggles head-on. This process will be difficult, but my #1 priority is to get healthy and be the best man and the best father I can be for my daughter,” the statement concluded.

Saffire Matos supports Ronnie Ortiz-Magro

The lash aesthetician celebrated her fiance’s sobriety journey via a post on her Instagram story seen below.

In a block of the type which accompanied a photograph of the couple kissing, Saffire made the following statement.

“I’m proud of you every day. Honestly, it takes a real one to stay sober and keep on top of your mental health. Everyone goes through struggles, and for years you have, and now you’re on a better path. I tell you every day I’m proud of you, but I mean it. I love attending meetings with you and helping you on your journey. 90 days and many more sober and stronger defeating the past,” she penned.

The couple’s surprise engagement

Ronnie popped the question to Saffire on Saturday, June 19, on a California beach. They announced the engagement just two days later, on Monday.

Saffire shared an image of the happy event on her Instagram page. Ronnie placed a small crocheted blanket atop the sand. Placed on top of the blanket was a small wooden box that contained two champagne flutes, white letters that spelled out the words marry me, rose petals scattered about, a bouquet, and a black felt board where “I love you” was written in white lettering.

Saffire was introduced to viewers and the cast of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation during the series’ July 22 episode when she joined the group during their Poconos, Pennsylvania vacation.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.