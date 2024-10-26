Ryan Boyajian hits back at Tamra Judge’s ‘bold faced lies’ about him on RHOC

Ryan Boyajian is firing back at Tamra Judge after she continued to make false accusations about him on The Real Housewives of Orange County.

In recent months, Tamra has made many accusations about Ryan and has apologized for some of them, so it’s surprising that she continues to do so on the show.

Because of the allegations, the 46-year-old has had multiple on-screen arguments with Tamra.

Now, after Thursday’s episode, he’s responding via social media.

Ryan has made guest appearances on RHOC over the last two seasons because his love interest, Jennifer Pedranti, is a full-time cast member.

“Lies. Lies. Lies,” he said in the caption of the scene from the most recent episode which showcased Tamra making some accusations to Heather Dubrow.

Ryan admitted that he understands the show’s premise calls for controversial personalities.

However, he said, “it is absolutely NOT ok to make-up bold face lies that affect my life, my family, my career, etc.”

Ryan reveals whether he was named in the lawsuit

Ryan said he has “never been involved” in what Tamra has accused him of and was “never named in any lawsuit regarding time shares.”

“This is complete BS and this is NOT ok,” he continued.

“At what point does somebody hold this woman accountable?” he asked his followers.

It’s a valid question because the allegations against Ryan have been piling up over the last two seasons, and there’s no telling where this will end with Tamra.

Whenever Jennifer thinks she’s in a good place with Tamra, her supposed friend goes out of her way to spread rumors about Ryan.

Tamra pushed Jennifer to the limit during the recent London cast trip after it was revealed that Tamra had someone dig into Ryan’s past.

Ryan and Jennifer’s relationship is going well

The season finale trailer teased Tamra wearing an FBI hat after news reports swirled that Ryan was involved in a case with the FBI. The episode should fill in a lot of blanks.

While Tamra has recently apologized off-screen for her actions, the show was filmed several months ago, so it seems she thinks she should be allowed to say these things.

There were reports that Ryan had filed a lawsuit against Tamra when she apologized to him, so there’s every reason to believe she’ll go into the reunion with an apology for Jennifer.

The big question is whether Jennifer and Ryan are buying what Tamra’s selling because they’ve been through so much drama at this point due to her running her mouth.

Tamra has yet to respond to Ryan’s latest sentiments on her actions.

What are your thoughts on Tamra’s latest wave of allegations?

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs on Bravo on Thursdays at 9/8c. Stream Seasons 1-18 on Peacock.