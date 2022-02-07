Rosemarie Vega shares ‘version 2022’ of her famous scowling facial expression towards Big Ed

Rosemarie Vega shared her current version of the scowling face she made towards Ed on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days. Pic credit: TLC

Big Ed’s short-lived romance with Rosemarie Vega on Season 4 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days was full of uncomfortable moments, awkward encounters, and one particularly memorable facial expression from Rose.

Rose used her Instagram to poke fun at her famous scowling facial expression towards Ed and showed 90 Day fans her “version 2022” of the look she gave him.

The face that Rose made towards Big Ed arose when he asked her for a kiss in the morning, and she told him his beard was scratchy, so he countered by telling her that her legs were hairy and he wanted her to shave them.

Rose’s face appeared to be a mixture of offense, embarrassment, and disgust, and 90 Day fans have used her expression in many memes and references since.

Rosemarie Vega shared her ‘version 2022’ of her famous facial expression towards Big Ed Brown

Rosemarie used her Instagram stories to reshare a meme that said, “me: I’m not judgemental. Also me:” which then introduced Rose’s facial expression of disdain towards Big Ed.

In the Instagram story that followed the reshared meme, Rose took a selfie, making that same look now.

She captioned it, “Rose facial expression version 2022 (grinning face with sweat and laughing/crying emoji).”

Rose brought up her famous facial expression to 90 Day Fiance fans. Pic credit: TLC

Rosemarie Vega has been thriving since dumping Big Ed Brown on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days

Although Rose has not appeared on anything 90 Day Fiance-related since the Tell All for Before the 90 Days, her fame from the show has propelled her into better circumstances.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

Rose has set her family up for better financial success and has been involved with modeling and other business ventures since breaking up with Ed in 2019.

Most recently, Rose shared that she has a new man in her and her son’s lives and posted a caption gushing about her happiness with him.

Meanwhile, Ed has been on two seasons of 90 Day: The Single Life and is controversially engaged to his girlfriend from the show Liz Woods. The pair’s toxic relationship has played out for viewers, with many seeing major red flags towards their success.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.