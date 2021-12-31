Rosemarie Vega claims to have ‘found the one’, shows off her happiness

Rosemarie decided to let her fans know that she has found someone special and shared photos that included her son Prince. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star Rosemarie Vega appears to have finally found love after her disastrous debacle with Big Ed Brown on Season 4 of the hit spinoff which was filmed in 2019.

Rose shared the excitement she was feeling for herself and her son because she has in her words, “found the one” and posted pictures about her happiness but did not reveal her man’s identity.

The most 90 Day Fiance fans got to see was the hand of this mystery man as he held it while a video was filmed from his angle.

Rosemarie Vega shared her excitement in finding someone special

Rose used her Instagram to announce that he has met the one she believes is for her.

In a video on the beach, Rose was leading what looks to be a man’s hand as she walked backward smiling.

The second part of the post was a picture of Rose sitting on the beach looking back, and the third and fourth photos were of her and her son Prince on a small sailboat.

Rose captioned her adorable post, “I have found the one. Thank you for being there for me and Prince. We’ll always have each other through our ups and downs.”

If Rose is as excited as she is letting on, it’s possible that fans will get to know the identity of the man who has her swooning before long. Rose also may choose to keep him out of the public eye since she herself has shied away from the public eye in large part.

Rosemarie Vega has been thriving since 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days with Big Ed Brown

Rosemarie has not looked back since Before the 90 Days when she broke up with and ditched Big Ed and has been making her situation better with her 90 Day fame. She has been able to do a total glow-up in every sense since her season aired.

She opened up a shop for her family and has been able to provide a better life for them and her son. She has also become a celebrity of sorts in her home country of the Philippines.

Rose has also tried her hand at modeling which she has gotten a lot of praise for and also a little bit of criticism for odd body positioning.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays on TLC and Discovery+.