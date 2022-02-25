Ronnie Ortiz-Magro is not dead but a bizarre post has fans worried about the Jersey Shore star

Rumors that something tragic happened to Ronnie Magro spread on February 24. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect/StarMaxWorldwide

On February 24, a post was published to Jersey Shore star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro’s Instagram and Twitter accounts that read, “#RIP Deeply heartbroken to confirm HE HAS DIED.”

The post then linked to a clickbait article that listed off the celebrities who have died in 2022.

Magro’s publicist confirmed to Monsters and Critics that the Jersey Shore cast member is “fine.”

At this time, there have been no further updates on Magro’s social media accounts. There is no evidence that anything tragic has happened to him.

The posts were removed after around 2 hours

None of Magro’s Jersey Shore castmates have said anything on their respective social media accounts about their friend. Nor has Magro’s fiancee Saffire Matos mentioned anything on her Instagram page.

In January 2022 multiple outlets including The Sun speculated that Matos and Magro had broken up.

Around two hours after the “he has died” posts went live, they were removed. All of Magro’s previous activity on Twitter going back to January 7 has also been erased.

Magro’s co-star Mike Sorrentino spoke about his friend’s various issues during a February 2022 appearance on The Wendy Williams Show. Sorrentino said, “He’s taking a break [from the show] for his mental health. He’s gotta put the work in just like anyone else.”

Sorrentino added, “A lot of the time people think someone is going to come and save them, but in fact, the person that’s going to save you is the person in the mirror. Hopefully he’s going to do that.” Magro appeared in one episode of season five of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.

The allegations against Magro have been described as ‘pretty serious’

During one episode of the show, Magro’s arrest following an incident with Matos is mentioned. Castmate Vinnie Guadagnino described the allegations as “pretty serious.”

TMZ reported in September 2021 that Magro avoided prison time after he was found to have violated his probation in getting arrested in the Matos incident. At that time, Magro had completed a rehab program and had been sober for months. Magro told the site, “I feel great, man. Four months sober, quit drinking.”

“I’ll be back,” he teased. “All the fans love me, and I love them too, so I’m gonna give them what they want, and I’ll see them soon.” The same TMZ report said that Matos had a protective order granted against Magro. Magro will appear in court again on March 17.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.