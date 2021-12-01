Ronald Smith officially confirms divorce from Tiffany Franco, says it’s ‘done and over with’

It’s over for Ronald Smith and Tiffany Franco. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star Ronald Smith just confirmed that he and Tiffany Franco are officially divorced. The South African native shared the news on social media moments ago while responding to a commenter.

Interestingly, Ronald made the announcement under a video of his new girlfriend Lauren after posting her on social media once again and expressing his appreciation for her.

The post garnered lots of comments about Tiffany and Ronald’s relationship and when someone suggested that Ronald wait until he’s divorced to go public with his new relationship, he told her, “it’s official!”

Tiffany and Ronald have had a long and rocky journey throughout their marriage and most of it has played out on the TLC show while the rest of their tumultuous relationship played out on social media. So it’s not surprising that the South African native chose Instagram to share the latest news.

Are Ronald Smith and Tiffany Franco officially divorced?

Ronald Smith has been sharing more of his girlfriend, Lauren, on social media since he first went Instagram official with her a few days ago.

Ronald’s first post of his new girlfriend caused quite a stir online and led to some heated back and forth between him and Tiffany — who claimed Ronald had posted his girlfriend to get back at her.

The 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star also claimed that her estranged husband wanted to reconcile with her, but in an exclusive interview with Monsters & Critics Ronald denied any desire for reconciliation.

For now, Ronald and his new girlfriend are still going strong but he’s getting a lot of comments about showing her off on Instagram.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“I’m not opposed to [having] a relationship if you broke up [with] the baby momma but don’t make it public yet until the divorce is official,” suggested one Instagram user.

That comment caught Ronald’s attention and he responded, “Oh it’s official, got the papers today.”

Pic credit:@ronaldsmith_tlc/Instagram

Ronald Smith says divorce is done and over with

The 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star had a barrage of comments on his post of girlfriend Lauren. The video shows Lauren on her phone as the two appeared to be enjoying an outing at a restaurant.

“Spending time with you is the best feeling in the world,” wrote Ronald “I WANT ALL OF YOU FOREVER, YOU AND ME, EVERY DAY! I NEVER WANT TO STOP MAKING MEMORIES WITH YOU.”

As the comments kept rolling in, Ronald reiterated his previous comment and confirmed that he and Tiffany are no longer married.

“JUST FYI FOR ALL WHO WONDERED I GOT THE DIVORCE PAPERS TODAY IT’S SETTLED DONE AND OVER WITH,” wrote Ronald.

Pic credit:@ronaldsmith_tlc/Instagram

Are you surprised that Ronald and Tiffany went through with the divorce this time around?

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? is currently on hiatus on TLC.