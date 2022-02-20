Romeo Escobar on Survivor 42: Who is the new cast member and where can you find him on Instagram?

Romeo Escobar on Survivor 42. Pic credit: Robert Voets/CBS

Survivor 42 is coming back to CBS in March for its new season and the network released the new group of players competing on the reality series.

The official cast list arrived on February 9, one month before the actual release date of the season premiere. Since the release, more information has been revealed about the contestants for the new season.

One of the newcomers is a 37-year-old pageant coach from Norwalk, California, named Romeo Escobar. Here is what you need to know about the latest Survivor 42 cast member.

Who is Romeo Escobar on Survivor 42?

Romeo Escobar is a 37-year-old pageant coach from California. His hobbies include traveling, beauty pageants, and watching Survivor.

His parents were immigrants who came to the United States with nothing, just looking for a better life for their family. While they didn’t know the language, they built a home and offered him a better life growing up.

However, it wasn’t always easy.

“I spent most of my childhood in South Central Los Angeles, which was a pretty bad neighborhood. So I feel like I’ve been playing Survivor my entire life,” Romeo said in an interview.

How can you follow Romeo Escobar on Instagram?

Survivor fans can find Romeo Escobar on Instagram at @romeoesco.

Sign up for our newsletter!

He has over 4,000 followers and 54 posts on his account. He also links to his Twitter account in his bio, @romeoesco2. There, he promotes that he is a three-time Emmy winner and a TV producer.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by romeoesco (@romeoesco) Romeo also posts a lot of photos form his work at beauty pageants and shots of him as a TV producer for fans to see.

On his Instagram account, he discussed his time on Survivor, writing, “For those who know me, know I’m a huge Survivor fan and it’s something I dreamed of doing since I was a kid even though it is wayyy outside my comfort zone. Well I can finally check another thing off my bucket list.”

What are Romeo Escobar’s skills for Survivor 42?

Romeo said that growing up in South Central Los Angeles taught him how to survive.

“Growing up as an immigrant to this country, and in South Central Los Angeles, I feel that a lot of times, people don’t expect a lot from people like myself,” Romeo said.

“I believe that your past does not dictate your destiny. And I’ve been able to get out of those situations and go to college, graduate, do a lot of amazing things in my life.”

“I feel like my entire life has been about overcoming stereotypes and proving people wrong.”

Survivor 42 debuts March 9 at 8/7c on CBS.