Rocksroy Bailey on Survivor 42: Who is the new cast member and where can you find him on Instagram?

Rocksroy Bailey on Survivor 42. Pic credit: Robert Voets/CBS

Survivor 42 is coming back to CBS in March for its new season and the network released the new group of players competing on the reality series.

The official cast list arrived on February 9, one month before the actual release date of the season premiere. Since the release, more information has been revealed about the contestants for the new season.

One of the newcomers is a 44-year-old stay-at-home dad from Las Vegas, Nevada, named Rocksroy Bailey. Here is what you need to know about the latest Survivor 42 cast member.

Who is Rocksroy Bailey on Survivor 42?

Rocksroy Bailey is a 44-year-old dad from Las Vegas whose hobbies include playing with his kids, playing basketball and golf, and going camping.

That last hobby might play in well on Survivor 42.

He also points to himself as a survivalist, saying his mother helped raise him in Brooklyn during an era where crime and poverty ran rampant in the streets.

He was able to rise out of that and became the first of his immigrant family to graduate from college with a four-year degree.

He is one of the few who points to the money as a contributing factor for playing the game, saying it would be life changing for his family.

Sign up for our newsletter!

He also said it was his wife who signed him up for the show because he wouldn’t stop ranting about what he would do differently in Season 39.

“My wife abruptly said, ‘Why are you doing this? Why don’t you just go on the show?’ And as she said that a commercial comes up, and there is Jeff saying, ‘If you would like to be a contestant on Survivor, please blah blah blah,'” Rocksroy said in an interview.

“So immediately, my wife grabs the computer, signs on, puts the TV on pause, gets the web address, and starts signing me up for Survivor because she said she was sick and tired of listening to me armchair criticize the show!”

How can you follow Rocksroy Bailey on Instagram?

Survivor fans might be disappointed to know that there is no profile on Instagram for Rocksroy Bailey.

What are Rocksroy Bailey’s skills for Survivor 42?

At one time, Rocksroy was an environmental consultant dealing with many different clients.

He said that his experience in that job required the same skillset that playing the game on Survivor 42 requires.

“Bring something to the table,” Rocksroy said. “In that circumstance, you’re bringing what your experiences are. You’re bringing a portfolio of what you can do for your client.”

“It’s almost similar with Survivor. Yes, you’re going to be with people that you’ve never met in your life. And you also have to convince them.”

“So in one sense, being a consultant and trying to feed yourself in terms of having clients and retaining billability. And in Survivor, living to play the next day by convincing others not to write your name down are similar things.”

Survivor 42 debuts March 9 at 8/7c on CBS.