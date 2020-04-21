Robyn and Kody Brown apply for a loan against their new house: Are the Sister Wives stars desperate for cash?

TLC’s Sister Wives is dealing with financial fallout and a slowing economy due to the consequences of COVID-19 just like other people are experiencing all around the world.

The series stars Kody Brown, his legal wife Robyn, and his three spiritual wives, Meri, Janelle, and Christine. Altogether, the family includes 18 children and two grandchildren.

This season was focused on the financial stress of relocating to Flagstaff, Arizona on the heels of their Las Vegas real estate troubles. The Sin City exodus happened after several homes did not sell for a long time due to the sluggish market.

When did the financial worries emerge on Sister Wives this season?

This real estate quandary in Las Vegas caused Kody a great deal of financial stress. His long term plan included building one great house or a large mansion and several satellite houses on a scenic piece of property he purchased. The land, called Coyote Pass, included a dramatic mountain view.

Then reality bit the Browns.

In order to build their idyllic home compound, Kody’s liquidity issues were further hampered by escalating cost estimates and the construction time needed for the build to take place. Time and money seemed solidly against what the future was meant to hold.

Meanwhile, Robyn had been evicted from her rental. Meri, Janelle, and Christine rented their homes with Christine ultimately buying her abode, ensuring she had a place to live.

Robyn’s eviction and the friction it caused between her and Kody served as a major arc this season.

But, news reports from The Sun suggested even more stress will play out this season.

Many questions need to be answered.

Did Robyn and Kody Brown apply for a loan against their newly purchased five-bedroom home? And was this move done to bail out the other wives?

Sister Wives stars desperate for cash amid money trouble rumors?

The Sun was able to study court documents revealing this is likely the case.

In the discovered legal actions, Kody and Robyn Brown reportedly applied for a $150,000 home equity loan against the value of the new home they bought eight months ago.

Kody, 51, and Robyn, 41, applied for a home equity line of credit in the amount of $150,000 on March 20, 2020, according to Arizona court documents obtained by The Sun.

After reviewing the documents and having a real estate loan expert weigh-in, the Browns were successful in securing the $150,000 home equity loan while forfeiting their Arizona Homestead exemption in the process.

The Sun’s article further detailed all the financial shortfalls the Browns have experienced over the years.

Due to their abrupt exit from Utah to take on the slow real estate market in Las Vegas, money appears to have been the biggest headache for Kody Brown and his family. This may continue to be the case heading into the next season of Sister Wives.

Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC.