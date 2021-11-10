Riley and Maurissa want Michelle Young to get rid of Martin Gelbspan — say they don’t trust him

Riley and Maurissa reacted to the latest episode of The Bachelorette Season 18. Pic credit: ABC

Riley and Maurissa recently reacted to the latest episode of The Bachelorette Season 18 and they did not hesitate to share their honest thoughts.

Riley and Maurissa weighed in on it all, from Martin Gelbspan’s one-on-one date, Olumide’s tearful chat with Michelle, and Chris S. starting beef with Nayte.

Riley and Maurissa think Martin Gelbspan blew it on his one-on-one

Michelle Young chose to go on a one-on-one date with Martin Gelbspan where the pair got to race BMWs.

Later in the date, Martin confronted Michelle about sending Jamie Skaar home after stirring the pot and insulting her character.

Martin and Jamie had become friends and Martin seemed to defend Jamie to Michelle, which visibly frustrated her as she felt Martin was potentially questioning her judgment.

Riley and Maurissa reacted to this moment with Maurissa proudly declaring, “Michelle is seeing right through him. Michelle is not putting up with no BS.”

Riley chimed in saying, “During a one-on-one time, I wouldn’t be up there defending Jamie.”

Riley expressed that it was an ill-advised decision for Martin to talk about another guy, especially an eliminated guy when time is so limited with Michelle. Maurissa affirmed Riley’s thoughts saying Martin should be more focused on letting Michelle know why she should pick him.

During Martin and Michelle’s dinner, Riley and Maurissa continued to be disappointed with Martin.

Riley noted that Michelle clearly seems worried about whether or not she can trust Martin and he then stated, “I can’t trust Martin either, going on a one-on-one date and talking about another man.”

Riley later said, “I don’t care what type of best friend it is, this is your time to shine and you blew it.”

Maurissa even outright suggested that Michelle get rid of Martin, but Michelle ended up giving him a rose at the end of the night.

Riley and Maurissa stan Olumide Onajide and want him to be the next Bachelor

Riley and Maurissa reacted to Michelle being hurtfully ignored during her group date and reprimanded the men for not showing Michelle love.

Riley beckoned the fellas to get it together and Maurissa related to Michelle’s experience of going unseen.

Maurissa shared, “I feel you when it feels like they’re paying attention to everyone else besides you.”

While watching Michelle and Olumide’s emotional conversation, Riley and Maurissa shouted out to Michelle for speaking up for herself after feeling unseen. They also expressed that they “stan Olu in this house” and want Olumide Onajide to be the next Bachelor after he exhibited moving vulnerability.

Finally, Maurissa and Riley criticized Chris S. for starting drama during the cocktail party and they sang Nayte’s praises for the way he conducted himself during the confrontation.

Riley and Maurissa were vocal about being Team Nayte and they hope he’ll make it far with Michelle.

